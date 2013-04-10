St. Louis Metallizing to Be Featured on Manufacturing Marvels on the Fox Business Network

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- St. Louis Metallizing (SLM) will be featured in a 2 minute segment called Manufacturing Marvels on The Fox Business Network. The broadcast will air on Thursday, April 11, 2013 at approx. 8:30pm CST.



SLM will be highlighting its thermal spray technology, laser cladding, as well as its complete machining and grinding services. For the past 60 years, SLM has been applying thermal spray coatings to a wide variety of complex geometries in order to extend the life of these components. These services are provided on both new OEM, and repair of existing components for the Mining, Oil & Gas, Aircraft, General Industrial, and Power Industries.



In addition to being able to process large parts up to 30ft. in length, and weighing up to 10 tons, SLM has the unique ability to provide coating removal services through water jet stripping. This service is unique in that it offers a fast way to remove coatings without having a negative impact on the base material. Manufacturing Marvels will also highlight SLM’s extensive use of ABB robots, and their ability to skillfully integrate them in a production environment.



The broadcast will also show SLM’s NADCAP approved coatings lab where they develop new coatings for their customers. This coatings lab is one of many ways that SLM develops unique solutions for its customers.



Manufacturing Marvels ® airs on the Fox Business Network at approx.. 8:30pm CST and is produced by award winning producers Bob and Jerry May.



About St Louis Metallizing

For the past 60 years, St. Louis Metallizing has been applying thermal spray coatings to a wide variety of complex geometries in order to extend the life of these components. These services are provided on both new OEM, and repair of existing components for the Mining, Oil & Gas, Aircraft, General Industrial, and Power Industries.



Manufacturing Marvels

www.ManufacturingMarvels.com

Bob May

Phone: 972-404-8282

bob@marvelpg.com



http://www.linkedin.com/company/st.-louis-metallizing-company?trk=fc_badge

http://vimeo.com/stlmetallizing