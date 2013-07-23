St. Louis Mortgage Lenders Gershman Mortgage Opens New Office in Missouri

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Although there are many mortgage options available, many potential homeowners opt to use the services of a mortgage lender. Unlike mortgage brokers, mortgage lenders offer clients the opportunity to work directly with the source of their loan since the entire transaction is processed in-house.



For almost 60 years, Gershman Mortgage has served St. Louis and the rest of the Midwest as its premier mortgage banker. The Mortgage Company St. Louis is best known for offering its clients a wide rage of mortgage products that include reverse mortgages; refinancing options; and FHA/VA, conventional single-family home, apartment, nursing home, and assisted living facility loans. Gershman Mortgage has originated over $30 billion in home loans and financed over 275,000 home mortgages to date.



Recently, Gershman Mortgage announced the opening of a new office in South St. Louis. The new branch, which can be found at 5600 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63109, joins the company’s additional branches in Chesterfield, Festus, Branson, Springfield, and O’Fallon.



At the new branch, Gershman Mortgage will continue to offer mortgage services to its St. Louis community. The company works tirelessly to connect clients to affordable home loan options such as new home loans, first time home loans, and financing options. Gershman Mortgage’s clients are offered the lowest mortgage rates possible, such as 3.500 percent for 15 years FHA rate or 3.585 percent APR.



“Gershman Mortgage has assisted our neighbors and clients re-imagine their lives and community,” stated an article on the company’s website. “Our veteran team of professionals is knowledgeable in all aspects of origination, underwriting and closing of mortgage loans—Gershman Mortgage always has an expert to assist you.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Gershman Mortgage and its services can visit the company’s website for additional information. Gershman Mortgage can be found on several social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter.



About Gershman Mortgage

Gershman Mortgage is the oldest independent mortgage company in the St. Louis area and among the largest in the Midwest. Founded by Solon Gershman nearly 60 years ago, Gershman Mortgage is now one of the nation's leading mortgage bankers. The company is one of the only independent mortgage companies nationwide offering both residential and multifamily apartment and healthcare facility financing. Gershman has developed and maintained a reputation that is unequalled in the industry, one that is known for providing security, expertise and unmatched service. For more information, please visit https://www.gershman.com



