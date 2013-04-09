St Louis Rehab Center, Midwest Institute for Addiction, Inspires Patients with New Recovery Bracelet

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Addiction treatment and rehab centers are a vital part of an addict’s recovery. Midwest Institute for Addiction recognizes that recovery continues long after people finish the rehab center’s programs. As a result, the facility is now offering a free motivational MIA recovery bracelet to St Louis rehab patients to help remind them of their commitment to live drug free and sober.



“Recovery is a lifetime process and our private rehab center will always support our clients and those seeking help. Our ultimate goal is your recovery,” says an article on the Midwest Institute for Addiction’s website.



The MIA recovery bracelet stands for staying sober, beating alcohol and drug addiction, and never going back. The gray bracelet features the words, “Dream, Believe, and Remember” scrolled across the outside; this is meant to help any drug rehab Missouri patient promote intelligent and rational decision making. According to the center’s website, “The recovery bracelet is a beacon of hope for those who at one point had none. The recovery bracelet is worn by many just like you; they share your pain, experiences and hopes.”



Midwest Institute for Addiction is dedicated to providing discreet and confidential treatment. The MIA bracelet echoes their focus on anonymity by using motivational words of remembrance that relate to any aspect of life without referring to a rehab St Louis MO recovery program. The greatest thing about the bracelet is that no one else knows what it is and the words can be applied to life in general. Past and present patients can order their free recovery bracelet at Midwest Institute for Addiction’s website.



This latest offer is just part of the Midwest Institute for Addiction’s commitment to helping patients with drug rehab in Missouri. Their intensive outpatient drug and alcohol detox program is certified by the Missouri Department of Mental Health and allows individuals in the St. Louis area to still function throughout their daily lives while overcoming their addiction.



