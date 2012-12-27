St. Louis RV Collects and Donates Children's Toys with O'Fallon Holiday Season "Toy Town" Drive

O' Fallon, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Although the holiday season is here, some families cannot afford more than the basic necessities.



According to The National Center for Children in Poverty, there are over 29 million children in the United States that live with low-income families. By choosing to donating new or used toys to children, especially around the holiday season, individuals can make a difference in a child’s life and bring them happiness.



This holiday season, St. Louis RV is proud to a announce their involvement with “Toy Town,” a joint effort that aims to provide toys, clothes, and other necessities to less fortunate families in the O’Fallon community. The O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Salvation Army of O’Fallon to collect the goods, which were then transported to the City Hall of O’Fallon by St. Louis RV in a Airstream Class B Interstate Lounge.



St. Louis RV also donated 750 dollars worth of toys to the “Toy Town” toy drive. The toys that St. Louis RV service donated will benefit children in the age groups of zero to two years and 10 to 12 years. The Salvation Army recommended contributing to these age groups because they were in need of the most donations.



The RV company, which carries the largest selection of both new and pre-owned motorhomes and RVs in the St. Louis area, works with customers to buy, sell, service, and finance RVs.



St. Louis RV, an active member of the community, is very excited to be a member of the O’Fallon community. The company expressed their enthusiasm about participating in future, similar events to benefit the community and its members.



About St. Louis RV

Located 20 miles from St. Louis Lambert International Airport in beautiful O'Fallon, Missouri, St. Louis RV pride themselves in having the largest selection of both new and pre-owned motorhomes and RVs in the St. Louis area. Every single pre-owned motorhome and RV that is obtained by St. Louis RV goes through a thorough three-step process that guarantees its safety and quality. St. Louis RV treats all clients with integrity and honesty, and works with customers to ensure that they leave with confidence when they purchase their dream motor home. For more information, please visit http://www.stlrv.net/