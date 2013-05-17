St. Louis Tree Service Company Gets an Upgrade

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- St. Louis Tree Service company provides affordable and tree care and gives your property the appeal it needs. Bunton & Meyer Tree Service has just added another arsenal to their team of tree professionals with Cary Semsar successfully becoming a BOARD CERTIFIED MASTER ABORIST. This means Bunton & Meyer Tree Service has one of the highest accredited certifications to providing St. Louis Tree Service to Missouri residents with quality tree care.



They also provide St. Louis Tree Removal in the Missouri region. Bunton & Meyer St. Louis Tree Service is the professional arboricultural provider for customers across Missouri. They specialize in tree pruning, tree removal, tree trimming, improving the plant health, cabling, deep root fertilization, stump grinding and brush removal. The company staff takes great pride and has extensive knowledge for the best tree care possible. It is important when contracting for St. Louis Tree Services & tree care needs to verify that the company tree professionals are Certified Arborists just like Bunton & Meyer St. Louis Tree Service. If they aren’t carrying a Board Certified Master Arborists identification card then it’s best to find a company that does.



With over 40 years of experience and managed by Brad Meyer, Bunton & Meyer St. Louis Tree Service is a dependable source for residential and commercial plant care. Without proper maintenance and care your trees could reflect on the appeal of your property, the company ensures that you’ll receive high level tree care at an affordable price. All the products that they use for plant care are non-toxic and the company can be trusted for timely service and a job well done. Customers across St. Louis, Missouri can obtain free quotes for St. Louis Tree Services by logging onto http://www.buntonmeyerstl.com/ . Those who are interested in knowing about plant care can also sign up for the free newsletter on the website. For more information on tree services contact Brady Meyer on 314-429-2911 or email them at info@buntonmeyerstl.com .



