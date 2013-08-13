St. Louis Tree Service Company Launches New Mobile Site

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Bunton & Meyer Tree Service is the premier tree care company in St. Louis, Missouri. Their mission is to provide superior tree service to all of St. Louis and the surrounding areas by conducting our operations safely and completing our projects with integrity, vision, and an unrivaled commitment to excellence.



Bunton & Meyer Tree Service announced today that the company has launched a new mobile website to promote its St. Louis Tree Services. They provide Tree Removal St. Louis, Tree Trimming St. Louis and maintenance services to residents and businesses throughout St. Louis and the surrounding areas. Their new mobile site can be viewed on any mobile device by visiting www.buntonmeyerstl.com.



Bunton & Meyer’s new mobile site was designed to provide customers utilizing mobile devices with access to an overview of services offered including; Tree Removal St. Louis, tree pruning, Tree Trimming St. Louis, plant health care, cabling, deep root fertilization, stump grinding and brush removal. They are locally owned and operated in the St. Louis area, are fully licensed and insured, and have an ISA Certified Arborist on staff.



The mobile site was created by Massive Media Marketing, chosen for their outstanding web design, internet marketing strategies, and social media acumen. Brad Meyer, President of Bunton & Meyer said, “Thanks to Massive Media, our website now ensures that customers visiting us on their mobile devices are able to view our vast array of St. Louis Tree Service, project photos, and tree service tips.” He went on to say that, “Our new mobile site will help Bunton & Meyer to continue to serve the St. Louis community by providing exceptional customer service to both our residential and commercial customers." To view all of the services Massive Media Marketing provides visit their website.



The new mobile site is easy to view at www.buntonmeyerstl.com on any smart phone or tablet. If you visit our site on a mobile device, you will be sent to the mobile version automatically, allowing you to easily access the same content as the desktop version along with the ability to contact Bunton & Meyer Tree Service via email and phone for all of your St. Louis Tree Service needs.



Tree Removal St. Louis can require careful planning, precise cuts, and expert rigging to control large pieces of falling wood. Too often tree removal is done with little or no concern for the area around the tree being removed. Bunton & Meyer Tree Service has the knowledge, experience and personnel to assist you with your most challenging tree removal projects while protecting the rest of your landscape.



About Bunton & Meyer Tree Service St. Louis

Bunton & Meyer Tree Service is the premier tree care company in St. Louis serving both residential and commercial customers. They provide superior tree service throughout St. Louis and the surrounding areas by conducting their operations safely and completing projects with integrity, vision, and an unrivaled commitment to excellence. All of the products they use for plant care are non-toxic and the company can be trusted for timely service and outstanding customer service. Brad Meyer, President of Bunton & Meyer, is a Certified Commercial Pesticide Applicator. Customers in need of Tree Service St. Louis MO can obtain free quotes by logging onto http://www.buntonmeyerstl.com. For more information on St. Louis Tree Service contact Brad Meyer by phone at 314-429-2911 or via email at info@buntonmeyerstl.com.



About Massive Media Marketing

Massive Media Marketing is located in St. Louis, Missouri and makes it easy and effective for small businesses to use internet marketing to drive customers to them. They provide multiple services for online marketing including website development, internet strategy, social media marketing, and video creation and marketing. For more information visit their website at www.mindblowingmarketing.com



Media Contact

Bunton & Meyer Tree Service

Mr. Brad Meyer

1560 Fairview Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63132

314-429-2911

info@buntonmeyerstl.com