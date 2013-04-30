St. Louis Used Cars Dealership GMT Announces New Management, New Commitment to Customer Service

Florissant, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- GMT Auto Sales Dealership’s new management team members Ralph Krech and Rob Miller understand the St Louis used cars business. As long time GMT sales consultants they bring a new business creed to the dealership that focuses even more on customer service.



“Customer Service before, during, and after” is the new motto for this used cars Missouri dealership that has been an auto dealer St Louis for over 15 years. Since they are both former salesmen, Rob Miller and Ralph Krech know the pre-conceptions and struggles most people have while trying to buy a new or used car. With their experience and understanding as a guide, the GMT Auto Sales management team has set out in 2013 to refocus the company on providing “five star” customer service to all used car buyers in the St. Louis area.



Krech and Miller share their philosophy on how St Louis auto sales should be handled by the dealership. "Regardless of the financial situation, whether buying the most expensive car on the lot or the cheapest, GMT wants to help customers buy a new car and they want buyers to have a great experience while doing so,” Rob Miller states.



“GMT is not an average used car lot, and we definitely don’t want to treat customers like they are on an average used car lot,” Ralph Krech adds. GMT’s track record shows they have always been committed to providing excellent customer service. Promoting two of their top salesmen to management is one more step in providing a dealership with a vision towards putting the customer first. Potential buyers can get an idea of GMT’s available cars for sale, financing options, customer testimonials or schedule a test drive before they ever visit the dealership by checking out the GMT website.



About GMT Auto Sales

Located in the heart of North St. Louis, proudly serving customers for more than 15 years, GMT Auto Sales offers the finest selection of used and pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUV’s in St. Louis and surrounding areas. They offer a unique inventory of more than 500+ vehicles to meet all buyer needs covering all makes and models under one roof. All of their cars go through a 75 point Premiere Certified inspection before being placed on the lot. For more information visit http://www.gmtautosales.com/