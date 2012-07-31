St Louis Used Cars Dealership Sees More Buyers Choosing Smaller Segment Cars

Hazelwood, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Rising gas prices and a sluggish economy have lead many Americans to make the shift away from larger, more expensive SUVs toward smaller, more fuel-efficient cars.



In fact, a recently published study found that 27 percent of new vehicle buyers replacing a vehicle are choosing to downsize by buying a vehicle classified in a small segment. Conversely, 13 percent of buyers are choosing to upsize to a vehicle classified in a larger segment.



St. Louis Auto Stop, a used car dealer St Louis, has also taken note of this change in vehicle preference.



Specializing in used cars for sale in Missouri, the dealership said while they sell a lot of pre-owned SUVs and larger cars, they have seen their customers’ focus shift more toward smaller, more economical cars. They have also been selling a lot of fuel-efficient smaller segment luxury cars this summer, including the Audi A4 and the BMW 3 Series.



St. Louis Auto Stop states, “Although gas prices this summer are actually 20 cents a gallon cheaper on average across the nation compared to last summer, we expect a higher number of customers looking to downsize than ever before.”



St. Louis Auto Stop has also seen a change in the auto industry as a whole. Featuring St. Louis used cars, the dealer points out the auto industry has turned its attention toward bringing U.S. consumers more attractive smaller segment cars by offering extras such as all wheel drive (AWD) and other performance elevating features previously only found in larger segment cars.



This is evidenced by the two most popular car releases this year, the Scion FR-S/Subaru BRX and the Dodge Dart. Both are compact, sporty cars, with the Dart really emphasizing economical and affordable performance. Additionally, the top 10 selling cars industry wide so far this year include fuel-efficient compacts such as the Toyota Camry (No. 2), the Honda Accord (No. 6), the Honda Civic (No. 7) and the Ford Fusion (No. 9).



For help finding used cars Missouri or for more information about St. Louis Auto Stop, visit http://www.StLouisAutoStop.com



About St. Louis Auto Stop

For more than 15 years, St. Louis Auto Stop has been the foremost dealership for quality pre-owned and used vehicles. Serving the St. Louis area, Auto Stop is located in Hazelwood, just off 270 on Lindbergh Road. Featuring more than 500 used and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs, the dealership offers one of the largest selections of vehicles, all Premiere Certified through a 75-point inspection.