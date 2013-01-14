St Louis Used Cars Expert St. Louis Auto Stop Expands Range of Pre-Owned Premium Luxury Cars

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Investing in a pre-owned luxury car allows an individual to enjoy the benefits of a high quality vehicle for a fraction of the cost. Buying a used car can also help automobile owners save money on insurance, enjoy a less stressful negotiation process, and receive bigger bargains.



For the past 15 years, St. Louis Auto Stop has provided quality pre-owned and used vehicles to their clients. The St Louis used cars dealership carries a diverse range of over 500 used cars, trucks, and SUVs at their Hazelwood location, all of which are inspected by their 75 point Premiere Certified Inspection before being placed on the lot. By working with local and nationwide banks, St. Louis Auto Stop also provides financing solutions to all customers interested in purchasing the pre-owned automobile of their dreams, especially luxury vehicles.



Recently, used cars for sale in Missouri dealership announced the addition of even more pre-owned, high-end luxury cars to their inventory. Many of the new vehicles are hard to find on the used car market. Each of the used premium vehicles sold by St Louis Auto Stop are high performing and in mint condition.



The new arrivals include a pearl white 2011 Jaguar XF Premium, worth $60,000, with only 6,872 miles on the odometer. Another new addition, a 2003 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet, worth $80,000, is now being sold for less than half of the price at St Louis Auto Stop.



“It doesn’t even look like anybody has ever sat in [them],” said St. Louis Auto Stop sales consultant Randy Graham.



The St Louis auto dealer values the cars based on its condition and its used mileage.



St. Louis Auto Stop invites all individuals to browse their online inventory of vehicles. The dealership’s representatives are also available through phone, email, or live chat to answer any questions that clients may have.



About St. Louis Auto Stop

St. Louis Auto Stop aims to meet their customers’ needs by offering them one of the largest selections of over 500 used and pre-owned cars, trucks, and SUVs to choose from. Each of the dealership’s cars undergoes a 75 point Premiere Certified Inspection before being placed on the lot. St. Louis Auto Stop works with local and nationwide banks to find financing solutions that work best for their clients, especially first time buyers and those with bad credit. For more information, please visit http://www.stlouisautostop.com