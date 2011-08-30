Leading St. Louis Orthodontist Champions Identification, Correction and Prevention of TMJ Dysfunction

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2011 -- Leading St. Louis Orthodontist Dr. Farhad Moshiri understands better than most how Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) dysfunction can alter an individuals’ quality of life. In its most basic terms, TMJ is a condition constituting improper alignment of jaw joints. The condition and its symptoms are often misdiagnosed, which can have lifelong ramifications on a patient’s overall heath and quality of life. The symptoms may present as one or a combination of clicking noises coming from the joint, popping, locking of the jaws, ringing in the ears (tinnitus), a variety of headaches, and dizziness, amongst others.



One of the chief signs of potential TMJ dysfunction is craniofacial pain. The causes of pain are very multifactorial and can be muscle related from heavy grinding or bruxism (clenching), or may actually come from inflammation within the joint from the disc being dislocated due to trauma (i.e. whiplash), microtrauma (i.e. clenching), stress, nutrition, hormonal reasons, etc.



Dr. Farhad Moshiri is considered an expert in the complex treatment of TMJ in St. Louis along with the management of dentofacial deformities. His family practice has been serving St. Louis and its surrounding cities in Missouri for over 25 years. “One of the most misunderstood areas of dentistry is management and treatment of TMJ dysfunction.” explains Dr. Moshiri. “TMJ dysfunction is a particular focus of my practice, so in addition to treating the condition, I’ve become an education advocate.”



Moshiri Orthodontics has extensive experience with TMJ and takes a conservative approach to treatment with two primary treatment phases including several different palliative therapies and potential bite modification via orthodontics or restorative dentistry procedures. “Every patient is different, so we tailor the treatment to each individual child’s needs,” said Dr. Moshiri.



Dr. Moshiri is the former clinical professor and orthodontic consultant for the orthognathic surgery program at the university of Louisville Kentucky, former orthodontic department chair at Washington University, former executive director of the Greater St Louis Craniomandibular Society, former president and longtime member of the Greater St Louis Dental Society and is certified by the American Board of Orthodontists.



Moshiri Orthodontics has three locations throughout the Greater St. Louis area. In addition to specializing in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics for adults and children, the family practice provides a wide number of dental procedures.