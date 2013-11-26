St. Maarten Resident Wins Professional of the Year Award in Florida

Lower Princess Quarter, St. Maarten -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Jacqueline Joseph, a resident of St Maarten has won the prestigious “Professional of the Year" in the Independent Category at the 2013 Auto Rental Summit which was held in November 5. The award was presented by American Express in an event that was held in Hollywood Florida. Jacqueline Joseph was recognized for her exemplary performance as an outstanding customer service representative in the car rental industry.



Jacqueline started her career in the car rental industry as a car rental agent in a company called Easy Rental in Roseau, Dominica. Currently she is working as the Marketing Executive at Leisure Car Rental in St. Maarten. Leisure Car Rental is an independent Car Rental company which is known for the superb and excellent customer service. Jacqueline has been working at Leisure Car Rental since 2009. She started off as a marketing representative. Hard work and dedication to her job paid off as she was quickly promoted to the position of marketing manager. The company chief executive officer of Leisure Car Rental said that Jacqueline’s consistency and effective work and the fact that she represented the company well when it came to the handling customers gained her quick promotion in the company. Commenting in her recognition as a top performer in the area of customer representation Jacqueline said that it was a great honour to be recognized as the car rental professional of the year. She continued to say that over the years she has come to discover that customer service is the key and she has always strived to go above and being what she is called to do as an employee of Leisure Car Rental to make sure that customers are always satisfied.



According to Jimmy Fitzpatrick of Leisure Car Rental, Joseph has several responsibilities in the company. Apart from serving the company as a marketing manager, she also assists in planning, human resources and operations within the company. She has been known for dedication towards her work even in areas which are outside her line. Her employer is happy for the recognition that Jacqueline has brought to the company and the St Maarten community at large. Fitzpatrick sees this as an honor to the St Maarten community, especially for the fact that one of the members received a recognition in an event which has an international outlook. “Congratulations Jacqueline, you are indeed an asset to the Leisure car rental and the St Maarten community at large “said Fitzpatrick while sending a message of congratulation to Joseph.



Although the 2013 awards luncheon was the second since the inception, the even has gained prominence in the car rental industry with everybody here looking forward to it. Those working in the industry are excited for the chance to recognize those who exhibit exemplary performance in the course of their duties. The Chief Executive Editor of Auto Rental News, Chris Brown saw the awards as a forum for the industry to celebrate the champions as well as enhance the industry morale.



Each category of the car rental business had a winner who was recognized for exemplary performance. The categories were Independent, Corporate and Franchise. There were five judges in the panel that was given the responsibility of selecting winners in each of these categories. The five judges were Sharon Faulkner, Executive Director of ACRA (American Car Rental Association); Diane J. Clancy, director of ACRISS (Association of Car Rental Industry System Standards); Leslie Pujo, Attorney/Owner at Laplace Pujo, PC; Ziad Khoury, founder and president of the Frontline Performance Group (FPG) and Chris Brown, executive editor of Auto Rental News.



To know more about the company which Joseph works for, Leisure Car Rental and the services offered by the company you can visit the website at http://www.leisurecarrentalsxm.com, follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lcarsxm or call 721.581.8577 to speak with to a customer representative. You can also email: info@leisurecarrental.com.



Company : Leisure Car Rental

URL: http://www.leisurecarrentalsxm.com

Contact: info@leisurecarrental.com.

1(721)581-8577

57 Montevideo Road

Union Farm,Lower Princess Quarter,St. Maarten 97150