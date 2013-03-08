St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl Chicago: The St. Patrick's Day Weekend Take Over

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- St. Patrick’s Day has been embraced and celebrated for years by many in the Chicago land area thanks in part to the many Irish-American citizens who call Chicago home. St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Chicago (http://tiny.cc/chicagostpatricksdaybar) has several festivities planned to take over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.



A kickoff party, an open bar breakfast, an after party and 2 Chicago St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawls, on separate days, round out the list of weekend events. Bars participating in the celebrations include Glascott's Saloon, where the Kickoff party takes place from 5pm -2am on the 15th, Wise Fools Pub where the infamous Top O’ The Mornin’ Party Chicago will take place Saturday morning, Detention Chicago which is one of the registration points for the pub crawls on the 16th and 17th and STATE which will host the St Patrick’s Day 2013 Chicago Bar Crawl after party on Saturday night.



Three day passes, which start at $20, entitle the ticketholder access to the kickoff party at Glascott’s, a wristband, a St Patrick’s Day mug, a Bar Crawl Map and the St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Chicago has on both Saturday and Sunday. VIP passes are also available which gives the ticketholder access to the kickoff party, the 2 bar crawls and the after party at STATE Bar Chicago. Tickets that include the well-known Top O’ The Mornin’ Party as part of the package can be purchased separately as well. The after party, appropriately called Paddy Fest, will take place at STATE Bar Chicago from 9 p.m. till 2a.m. Saturday night March 16th. Well known for its sports bar culture and laid back atmosphere, STATE is sure to satisfy the party goers who want to party hard, enjoy good music and catch highlights from the game.



The Now You Know Events review website includes a detailed list of registration locations, times and map of party area. Regardless of the part of town St Patrick’s Day enthusiasts live, there is a nearby Chicago St Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl registration point. Registration ticket pricing is dependent upon the location where the bar crawl begins. All registration points where the bar crawl can be started have various spans of time to check in so it is best to double check the schedule before arrival.



Since there are so many Bar Crawl venues spread throughout several Chicago neighborhoods and people changing locations often, overcrowding should not be an issue but as always, admission to a bar is based on capacity. Now You Know Events provides more detailed information about St Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Chicago on their review page. Ticket purchases can be made on the following website. http://tiny.cc/chicagostpatricksdaybar



