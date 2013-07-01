St. Petersburg Chiropractic Clinic Releases Results of Its Advanced Bootcamp

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- St. Petersburg chiropractic clinic of Dr. Pierce has just concluded 5 day long training bootcamp for its Advanced Orthogonal™ technique. Chiropractors from all around the country and overseas came to the Tampa Bay clinic to learn the theory and the practice of this unique methodology that made the Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic so successful.



The Advanced Orthogonal™ method helped to alleviate a wide spectrum of conditions for numerous patients over the years. The process is non-invasive and almost unnoticeable for the person treated but requires extraordinary diagnostic precision and advanced calculations on the chiropractor’s part.



The Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic is on the mission to share its unique “know how” and to empower other chiropractors with this powerful method. To that end, the clinic holds regular professional seminars and “bootcamps”, where accelerated education is provided. The events are scheduled on the regular basis through the year and bring chiropractors to the Tampa Bay area every few months. The last one was held from June 23 and it has just ended on June 29.



Such a bootcamp covers all theoretical and practical matters necessary for successful implementation of the AdvancedOrthogonal methodology, for example: the anatomical uniqueness of the upper cervical complex, the three axes of cervical bio-mechanics, and the Cartesian coordinate system, the reasoning behind the Orthogonal x-ray series, including the sagittal, frontal, axial and horizontal x-ray projections, the Atlas Sagittal Plane and Axial Angle lines, and why they’re taken, the digital scanning palpation of the cervical soft tissues and many others.



The chiropractors that participated in the bootcamp gave rave reviews to the quality of organization and the wealth of knowledge that they were able to enjoy during the event:. “The Pierce presentation of the Advanced Orthogonal work is by far the most state-of-the-art Orthogonal training that is available on the planet. The expertise, understanding of the work, technology tools to aid in teaching, is superior to any I have attended in 20+ years, said Dr. Carol B. who came all the way from El Cerrito, CA.



”If you are frustrated with the results you are getting or your corrections have plateaued, the Pierce seminar will enable you to take your proficiency to the next level.”



The Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic will be happy to share its knowledge with as many a chiropractor as possible. They are open and accommodating. The results of the Bootcamp and the reviews of the participants are a great evidence of their contribution to the Chiropractor community worldwide.



Pierce Clinic of Chiropractic is dedicated to providing an advanced health care system, The clinic is determined to change the face of comprehensive health care through teaching other professionals these advanced principles of precision chiropractic care. Contact Pierce Clinic online at http://www.pierceclinicstpete.com



Dr. Kelcey Wiginton

Pierce Clinic Of Chiropractic

2201 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Tel: 727-528-8700