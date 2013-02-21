St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater 2013 Dream Wedding Giveaway Contest Is Underway

St. Petersburg, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater in Florida, in partner with Dream Wedding HQ, is currently hosting a “Dream Wedding Giveaway” contest. The lucky couple who wins the contest, which recently launched on February 15 and will run through March 13, 2013 will be married at the hotel, which is known as one of the top St. Petersburg wedding venues. Couples who are interested in entering the contest may do so through the Dream Wedding HQ website at dreamweddinghq.com/st-petersburg-marriott-clearwater



For engaged couples who are looking for wedding venues Tampa area St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater offers beautiful spaces that will help make their special day extremely memorable.



The contest features a huge prize package that includes his and her wedding bands, the Clearwater wedding venues ceremony site and officiator, a certified wedding specialist, the reception site, help with coordination, elegant centerpieces, food and beverage and of course— the wedding cake.



In addition, the winning couple will also receive a Champagne toast, custom wedding webpage, photography, hair and makeup services, the use of a limo and DJ, a spa package, a golfing bachelor party, invitations, tuxedo rental, honeymoon hotel accommodations in the Bahamas, and a chocolate fountain or coffee bar.



As one of the top wedding venues in Florida, the staff at St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater has helped many couples plan for their big day. When Ian Larson, the hotel’s general manager, was asked why they decided to host such a generous contest, he said he and his staff thought it would be a great way to give back to the community.



“Thanks to our amazing staff, wedding partners and customers, 2012 was nothing short of remarkable,” he said.



“We are truly blessed and thought what better way to pay it forward then to make a couple’s dream come true.”



A wide variety of companies are sponsoring the exciting Dream Wedding Giveaway contest; they are: Dream Wedding HQ—which is a subsidiary of Marketing Tecs, Inc., Gold & Diamond Source, Feather Sound Country Club, Ronay’s Design, Inc., Vincenzo’s Grill, Di’s Delights, Red Bamboo Medi-Spa, Boones Pro Events, MVTASP ENTERTAINMENT, PSAV PRESENTATION SERVICES, Signature – A Boutique Salon & Spa, All Access Transportation, Inc. , G-Rock Promotions, Inc., makeup artist Danielle Sabatello, Rising Star, Scene On Glass Media, and Plan B Expo.



About St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater

The St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater, founded in 2009, is a full-service Marriott hotel centrally located between Tampa and the Gulf of Mexico beaches. The hotel features 197 guestrooms, a state of the art fitness center and 30,000 square feet of flexible meeting space. The hotel’s modern and elegant Grand Ballroom, 171 guestrooms and 26 suites are perfect for hosting small to large weddings and receptions. For more information, please visit http://dreamweddinghq.com/st-petersburg-marriott-clearwater



12600 Roosevelt Blvd., North,

St. Petersburg, FL 33716