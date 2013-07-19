St. Petersburg/Clearwater Area Chapter of the Superior Small Lodging Association Announces the Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel as Recipient of Prestigious White Glove Awards 2013

Treasure Island, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel is pleased to announce it is one of the 33 recipients of the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Area Chapter of the Superior Small Lodging Association’s prestigious 2013 White Glove Awards. The news of The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel winning the award comes just in time for the remainder of a busy summer season. Providing affordable beach lodging in Florida, many people from around the world visit The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel for their annual summer vacation. These people will be pleased to know the Donal A. Dermody White Glove Award is given out for housekeeping excellence.



Over 400 hotels, motels, bed & breakfasts, travel lodges, inns, resorts, and beach houses operate in the St. Petersburg/Clearwater area and only 33 local boutiques, including The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel in Treasure Island, FL, have earned this year’s highly coveted award. “The White Glove Award is our organization’s highest recognition for housekeeping achievement,” said June Mohns, a leader in the local SSL chapter and proprietor of Island Paradise Cottages of Madeira Beach. “Properties must receive a Total Housekeeping Score of 100% in their annual review to receive this award.”



“The Donal A. Dermody White Glove Award recognizes hotel owners who have made outstanding contributions to SSL's mission and business objective of benchmarking housekeeping excellence and exceptional service,” she added. Seven hotels in Clearwater Beach won the award, along with six from Indian Rocks Beach, four from Pass-a-Grille, three from Treasure Island, two from Dunedin & Madeira Beach, and one hotel each from Indian Shores, Redington Shores, and Gulfport Shores.



About The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel

Located in downtown Treasure Island and situated directly on the Gulf of Mexico, The Page Terrace Beachfront Hotel offers large, comfortable, and affordable accommodations. The property offers everything a vacationer needs, including a large heated pool, spacious patio, Barbeque grill, and much more. The family-owned and operated property has been a AAA rated establishment since its inception in 1990. Visitors of Page Terrace Beach Front Hotel will find Treasure Island’s best restaurants, entertainment venues, and retail stores within walking distance from their room. The stay will be enjoyable because of the surrounding white sand beaches and beautiful sunset.



