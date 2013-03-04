STAAR Surgical Company Market Share Analysis - New Study Released

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "STAAR Surgical Company Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on STAAR Surgical Company.'s market position in the intraocular lens (IOL) market. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape within the intraocular lens (IOL) market. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the intraocular lens (IOL) market.
- STAAR Surgical Company.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Japan, China, Australia, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, France, United States, Spain, Canada and Brazil.
- STAAR Surgical Company.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for the intraocular lens (IOL) market.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America and Middle East and Africa.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, STAAR Surgical Company.'s operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to STAAR Surgical Company.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alcon, Inc., Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., Hoya Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Appasamy Associates, Medennium Inc., Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, Intra Ocular Care Pvt. Ltd., MediContur Ltd, All Pro Intraocular Lens Co.,Ltd
