New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2021 -- Benefits of stabilization machine over conventional methods coupled with launch of advanced stabilization machines is expected to drive demand.



Market Size – USD 31.3 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Market Trends – Increased adoption across various applications



The global stabilization machine market is expected to reach USD 32.32 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The launch of advanced stabilization machines in the region and strong global presence of global as well as local players in the region is propelling the market growth.



Increasing expenditure on infrastructure is stimulated to drive the demand for stabilization machines. Over the last decade, there has been a significant need to increase investment on infrastructure in developing as well as developed countries. There has been a continuous gap between the current infrastructure investment and the amount that needs to be invested in catering growing needs. Countries have been trying to bring about an increase in investment on transportation which mainly includes investment on roadways, new buildings and construction and extension of existing construction.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Amag, Biomag, CMI Corporation, Dynapac, Caterpillar, marks, Panien, Raygo, Ingersoll Rand and Wirtgen GmbH



Further key findings from the report suggest



- Agricultural segment is projected to be the fastest growing application of the stabilization machine market. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period. Soil stabilization precisely improves the engineering properties of soil such as strength, volume stability and durability. Additionally, soil stabilization process improves the soil structure and the water-holding capacity of the land to actually optimize the crop production.



- The European market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the coming years. Germany holds a strong position in global stabilization machine market. The country is characterized by the strong presence of key market players such as Wirtgen and Bomag. High expenditure in construction and maintenance, availability of quality products in region, favorable funding scenario for research and development are among key factors, contributing the growth of the German stabilization machine market.



The Global Stabilization Machine Market is segmented as follows:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

- Road Pavement Mill

- Road Recycler

- Soil Stabilizers



Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2026)

- Mineral and Stabilizing Agents

- Polymers

- Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

- Floor Industrial

- Non-agriculture

- Agriculture



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Stabilization Machine market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Stabilization Machine Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Stabilization Machine Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Stabilization Machine market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Stabilization Machine market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Stabilization Machine market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Stabilization Machine Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Stabilization Machine Market.



Global Stabilization Machine Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Stabilization Machine Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



