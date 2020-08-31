Stabilizing Automotive Production to Improve Polyolefin Elastomers Demand

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model.



Polyolefin Elastomers (POEs) are a class of polymers produced by the polymerization of ethylene and various monomers including octane, butane, propylene, and hexane. Polyolefin Elastomers (POEs) offer properties like superior elasticity, low temperature ductility, good toughness, and high flexibility. They are used to impact modify polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) compounds. The major POE applications include Automotive (Interior, Exterior), Polymer Modification, Footwear, Wires & cables, Foam, Industrial & Construction, Medical Devices, and Others. Automotive is the major end-use applications of POE, they are used to manufacture interior and exterior parts. Automotive, foam, and wire cable applications account for over 75% of global POE demand.



The automotive industry has taken a big hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, apparently larger than the 2007-2008 global economic crisis. The industry witnessed negative demand growth in terms of production, across value chains owing to temporary shutdown and slumped market demands. This has further impacted the POE demand which as per Prismane's Market model, should stabilize by the 2nd quarter of 2021.In 2019, Asia-Pacific region was the largest producer and consumer of POE. In the long-term forecast POE market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the growing use of POE in the automotive and industrial applications.



The key companies operational in POE market include Dow Chemicals, Mitsui Chemical Inc, ExxonMobil, LG Chemicals, SABIC SK Nexlene Company,and Borealis AG.



Prismane Consulting's Polyolefin elastomers (POE) market report includes the historic and current market situation of POE across several end-use industries.POE Production capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and new product developments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's POE Market model, the global POE demand is anticipated to witness an average growth of over4% post the Covid-19 recovery period through 2030.



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand Balance& Market Analysis

- Polyolefin elastomers market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted

About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.



Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials. For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



