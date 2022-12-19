Stacker Crane Market Outlook 2022: Drivers, Opportunites and Key Players by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2022 -- The stacker crane market size is projected to reach USD 1,442 million by 2027 from an estimated USD 976 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. The growth of this market is influenced by increasing demand of automated storage and retrieval systems as well as increasing demand fo automated warehouses and automated material handling equipments.. Therefore, the stacker crane market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.



The growth of the stacker crane market is influenced by factors such as rising complexities of products, rising need for smart logistics, good return on investment, better space utilization, and growing consumerism through online platforms. Therefore, the stacker crane market is expected to witness significant growth in the future.



Single column segment to hold largest market share during the forecast period.



The single-column segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period due to its application in the fast-moving goods industry. Single column stacker cranes are swift and precise in order picking and storage, allowing their increased utilization in the e-commerce industry. They have enabled swift response to customization of orders, which was time-consuming with traditional storage and retrieval methods. As it is usually implemented as an automated solution, the goods flow and good storage are optimized, which improves the capacity of the warehouse. Moreover, most of the leading manufacturers in the industry are working to improve the load capacity of single-column stacker cranes to improve their applicability in heavy industries.



Automatic stacker crane is expected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2027.



Automatic stacker cranes are pre-programmed with the help of an algorithm to perform the detection of goods through sensors. They can store or retrieve goods with fewer commands than semi-automatic stacker cranes and do not require an operator to guide them. The automatic stacker crane is energy efficient system which can perform storing and retrieving in a single cycle.



Europe is projected to be the second largest market by 2027



Europe was the early adopter of the stacker crane integrated warehouse automation systems. The market is growing due to the factors such as rigorous worker safety codes, high wages, and rising prices of real estate. Brexit has increased the need for a localized distribution center. For instance, the availability of warehouses post Brexit has been all-time low at 15% and 2% at some places. The need for swift order fulfillment has also increased due to increased e-commerce sales which is the driving the stacker crane market in the region.



Key Market Players:



The stacker crane market is dominated by major players such as Daifuku co. ltd (Japan), Murata machinery ltd. (Japan), Kion Group AG(Germany), Swisslog AG (Switzerland) , MIAS Material Handling Co., Ltd (Germany), Godrej Koerber (India), ElectroMech(India), Jungerheinch AG (Germany) and, Doosan Corporation (Japan).



