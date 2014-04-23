StackSocial Offers 66% off Leawo Blu-Ray Ripper to Create Digital Copy of Blu-Ray Movies

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- StackSocial is a marketplace to offer innovative, helpful and trending apps, gadgets, and online tools to improve people’s daily digital entertainment. Today, StackSocial officially announced its cooperation with Leawo Software in launching Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac Special Sale on stacksocial.com until May 5th. In the special sale, any StackSocial reader could purchase Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac at only $14.95, which is originally priced at $45, reaching up to 66% off.



Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac is a handy piece of Mac Blu-ray software to help Mac OS users easily rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD movies to video and extract audio off Blu-ray/DVD movies to save in different video or audio formats on Mac, for hard disk or portable media players. It could convert Blu-ray/DVD movies for multiple uses, like uploading to YouTube or Facebook, editing in iMovie or Final Cut Pro, or playback on iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, Surface, Xoom, Xbox 360, etc. This Mac based Blu-ray Ripper features advanced disc decrypting technology to decrypt and rip Blu-ray discs with AACS, BD+ and the latest MKB protection and CSS-DVD discs. People could even freely select and retain subtitles and audio tracks from source Blu-ray/DVD movies with this Blu-ray Ripper for Mac while converting Blu-ray/DVD movies.



Aside from the Blu-ray/DVD movie converting, Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac also allows people to edit source Blu-ray/DVD movies so as to get personalized results and create 3D movies from common 2D Blu-ray/DVD movies for 3D movie experience. This Blu-ray Ripper software could still act as a Mac Blu-ray player to play back any Blu-ray movie on iMac or Macbook. It could run on Mac OS 10.6 and later, including Mavericks.



During the special offer period, Leawo offers 66% off special sale on 1-Year License of Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac for all StackSocial readers. Any people could purchase a 1-Year License of Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac at only $14.95 from stacksocial.com, saving nearly $30 per 1-Year License. The 1-Year License code would include 1 year of free updates and customer support from Leawo’s Support Team.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Leawo is presently teaming up with StackSocial to hold special sales on Leawo Blu-ray Ripper for Mac. For details, please visit https://stacksocial.com/sales/watch-your-favorite-movies-on-the-go-or-at-home-w-blu-ray-ripper.