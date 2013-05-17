StackSocial Offers Tunes Cleaner for Mac at $5 Only to Help Easily Clean Up iTunes on Mac

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- StackSocial, a famous online marketplace to provide powerful digital tools, by teaming up with Leawo Software, an outstanding multimedia software provider, officially announced the availability of Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac on Stocksocial.com at only $5, which primarily is priced at $30. This up to 83% off discount special offer would be valid in 3 days from now on.



StackSocial provides the fastest, easiest way for technology-focused to get wonderful techs. This platform matches passionate tech enthusiasts across the web with unique and exclusive sales on the best digital tools and services available. To make iTunes users enjoy more with their iTunes music library, StackSocial teamed up with Leawo to launch the special sale of Leawo Tunes Cleaner.



During this special sale, Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac gets an 83% price cut for Mac iTunes users to easily clean up iTunes music library on Mac. Any Mac iTunes user could get this Mac iTunes cleaner program from StackSocial at $5, but it should be noticed that the price is going to increase $1 per day. That means the earlier people take part in this special sale, the more they could save.



Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac is a Mac iTunes cleanup program to help people easily clean up and repair iTunes music library and other music folders as well. This iTunes cleaner program could delete duplicate songs in iTunes, get album artwork for iTunes music files, add missing tags to iTunes music including artist, album, and song name, repair iTunes music library to get iTunes well organized. Being an expert music cleaner, this iTunes cleaner program allows people to save unfixed music files for future fixing. Also, it supports manual fixing so as to enable users edit and customize iTunes music library at will. In one-click operation, Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac could easily apply fixed music files to iTunes for playback and enjoying. For people whose iTunes has cluttered with duplicate songs or incomplete songs, Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac could be a wonderful choice.



Any people who get this iTunes cleaner for Mac program from StackSocial could get free update and prior tech support from Leawo.



About Leawo Software Inc.

Leawo Software Inc., a professional multimedia software provider, has been dedicated to working on DVD copy, Blu-ray copy, DVD ripper, DVD creator, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray/DVD decrypter, video converter, Blu-ray media player, etc. Teaming with StackSocial, Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac is currently rewarded as a special offer on StackSocial. For more details, please visit https://stacksocial.com/sales/cleanup-your-itunes-w-tunes-cleaner-for-mac .