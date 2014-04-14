StackSocial Sells 83% off Mac Blu-Ray Player Software to Help Movie Fans Improve Movie Experience

Guangdong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- As a famous money-saving online marketplace, StackSocial offers its visitors with innovative, helpful and trending apps, gadgets and online tools to improve people’s daily digital entertainment. Today, StackSocial officially launched its cooperation with Leawo Software, a leading and reliable multimedia software solution provider that offers professional and high quality multimedia solutions, to provide Leawo’s Blu-ray Player for Mac software Special Sale at only $9.95, originally priced at $59.95, to all StackSocial visitors. This 83% off special sale will end at April 24.



StackSocial has been working hardly on providing movie fans with various useful and cost-effective software apps and gadgets for years with various excellent software developers and providers. “We’re now working with various partners to provide low-cost or special apps to improve people’s digital entertainment. Any people could get satisfied apps here. This time, we have been tested and prepared for this Mac Blu-ray Player software special sale for a long time, and found it’s really a worth-having app, especially when you want to watch Blu-ray movies on your iMac or Macbook.” said Allan Blocker, editor of StackSocial.



Leawo’s Blu-ray Player for Mac is an all-in-one movie player for Mac movie fans to play and enjoy various movies on iMac or Macbook, even on the Mavericks. It’s a region-free Blu-ray media player software app that could play back Blu-ray discs regardless of disc protection like AACS, BD+ and MKB, and disc region code restrictions. No matter the Blu-ray discs are in Region A, B or C, it could play them back without any quality loss. It also plays back DVD discs, regardless of the DVD disc protection and region code. What’s more, it’s a totally free media player that could play back DVD, HD videos, common videos, audios and ISO files for totally free on Mac, without quality loss. This Mac Blu-ray playback software allows people to adjust subtitles, audio and video for a high-quality video experience, along with full playback control and detailed navigation available.



Now, StackSocial makes this Mac Blu-ray media player software available for all its visitors at only $9.95 per 1-Year license. People who purchase the 1-Year license of Leawo’s Blu-ray Player for Mac app on stacksocial.com would get free update and technique support from Leawo’s support team until the license goes invalid.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is teaming up with stacksocial.com to hold a big promotion of Mac Blu-ray Player software with 83% off, up to $50 saved. For details, visit https://stacksocial.com/sales/experience-all-in-one-movie-watching-w-blu-ray-player.