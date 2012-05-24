New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- The people have spoken and Stacy Francis has delivered. At the request of her fans worldover, R&B diva Stacy Francis will premiere her new single Purple Rain to audiences from London to Louisiana on May 29th on Itunes.



X Factor Starlet Stacy Francis is ready to shine all on her own. Her hit new single Purple Rain debuts around the world on May 29th. Purple Rain is the electrifying and soaring single produced by 1500 or nothin, the 8 time Grammy Nominated hit making producers behind some of the most prolific acts in today's music scene including Beyonce, Britney Spears, Jay z and Justin Timberlake, 1500 or nothin produced recent smash hits by Rihanna and Chris Brown. Purple Rain originally written and recorded by Music Icon Prince, with its smooth vocals and high flying melodies was first performed by Stacy Francis on X factor to thrunderous applause and a standing ovation.



Monday, May 28, marks the kick-off of an extensive groundbreaking marketing and PR campaign for the classic single and its accompanying video which debuts on June 26 on iTunes. In an unprecedented move, there will be an exclusive pre-release of the video on desktops everywhere May 29 at http://www.Qubeey.com/StacyFrancis. Qubeey is the new browser-free technology revolutionizing access to the Internet. The desktop version of the video will be the first of its kind in music history, featuring incredible interactive attributes and special effects never before seen in the music video genre.



Qubeey produced the video in its entirety using state-of-the-art green screen technology and created the striking visual artwork that accompanies the video. "The desktop release puts Stacy Francis on the cutting-edge of groundbreaking new technology. The Stacy Francis “Purple Rain” video will go down in music history as one of the first designed exclusively for release on desktops. It's available for everyone who goes to http://www.qubeey.com/stacyfrancis, signs in and follows Stacy Francis' exclusive channel," said Qubeey Vice President of Marketing Marc Brogdon.



The Stacy Francis channel, a customized microsite, features exclusive content, behind-the-scenes coverage, highlights, photos, additional videos and more, at http://www.qubeey.com/stacyfrancis. Qubeey also will be available soon on tablet tops and, this summer, the company will offer a mobile version for Apple and Android phones.



In addition to the desktop version of the "Purple Rain" video, Qubeey produced the broadcast version,which will have its official television premiere in the month of July.



Stacy will appear on Inside Edition the week of May 28th to talk about the song, her genius colalboration with Qubeey as well as the debut of her pioneering first solo video. Radaronline Premiered an exclusive first listen on their website on May 17th at midnight making the release the number one story on Twitter for the day.



As a finalist on the first season of Simon Cowell's new show The X Factor, Stacy impressed lead judge & industry powerhouse Simon Cowell as he proclaimed, "That was one of the best auditions I have ever seen in my life. I love love love it. I love you!" While music mogul LA Reid said that she made "the hairs on his arm stand up and her voice stirs souls!"



Purple Rain marks the official debut of Stacy Francis in the music scene. With a worldwide promotional plan for the single scheduled with plans for a digital release in the UK, Japan, Sweden, France, Germany, Australia and Switzerland and then on to Asia, Africa & The Caribbean.



The Hollywood Reporter will debut a live stream of the single on http://www.thr.com on Monday May 28th at http://www.thr.com



A worldwide tour is also in the planning stages. Log on to http://www.officialstacyfrancis.com for up-to-date details including ticket information, tour dates, and pricing information or contact Distinguished PR at Distinguishedpr@ymail.com Fans can keep up with Stacy's music career by logging onto:



http://www.twitter.com/stacyfrancis

http://www.facebook.com/officialstacyfrancis

http://www.stacyfrancis.tumblr.com

http://www.ustream.com/stacyfrancis

http://www.youtube.com/MsStacyFrancis



Though this marks Stacy's first official solo debut, Stacy has been a bonafide stage and vocal power house for decades. Known for her pitch perfect voice and soul stirring performances, Stacy was born for the world stage.



Stacy has been singing all of her life. She grew up a preachers kid in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn NY. She has toured the world with several stage plays and musical productions. Some television credits include: Third Watch (NBC), Half and Half and The Parkers (UPN), Yes Dear (CBS), Phil of the Future (Disney), Fastlane (FOX) Son of The Beach (FX), In My Opinion (WB) and live performances on The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Showtime At The Apollo, Soul Train and The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.



Stacy's music career hearken back to the age of 16, Stacy joined the girl group. Ex-Girlfriend. The group was signed to Warner Bros. Records by Benny Medina and was produced by Full Force. While at Warner Bros. the group recorded two CD's and toured the world promoting their albums that were also produced by noted singer/songwriter, R. Kelly. Their hit record. "Why Can't You Come Home" ranked 3 on Billboard Magazine's Top 100's. Before leaving the group, Stacy performed on Broadway in the show Boys Choir of Harlen and Friend's on Broadway and appeared in Girlfriend, a made for television movie produced by Oprah Winfrey.



An ardent desire to perform in musical theater lead to a starring role opposite Chaka Khan in the West End production of Mama I Want To Sing in London. This afforded her the opportunity to perform at the Olivier Awards. Britain's equivalent to the American Tony Awards. Before returning to the States Stacy performed in Toyko and then returned him to star in Born to Sing at Madison Square Garden with gospel greats, CeCe Winans and Shirley Caesar. Rave reviews of her performance led to an invitation to join the cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe on Broadway. This was followed by roles in Street Corner Symphony and the hit Broadway show, Footloose where she originated the role of Rusty.



After being a finalist on the X FACTOR Stacy has made several global media headlines, appearing on red carpets the world over and in interviews on Access Hollywood, Good Day Live, Inside Edition, Wendy Williams Show, Extra, Good Day NY, and Dr Drew amongst other noted high profile outlets.



Over 500,000 fans follows Stacy's move on Twitter @stacyfrancis.



Stacy's latest release reminds us that she is here to stay. Heralded by the New York Times & the Los Angeles Times, Stacy Francis brings a rising momentum back to the music industry with her inspirational story, moving vocals and humble beginnings, we are reminded of the musical greats that paved the way for her such as Prince, Barbara Streisand, Celine Dion, Donna Summer, Aretha Franklin, Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight.



Stacy Francis brings a classic moving combination of critical acclaim and timeless hit music.



Her reviews proclaim: "If singing could win the Olympics Stacy Francis would win the Gold"- LONDON TIMES



"The most dramatic declaration of independence is made... by Stacy Francis- all legs and hair and incandescence..." - LOS ANGELES TIMES



"Stacy Francis won the loudest cheers for her vocal pyrotechnics and a range that runs from chesty depths to unearthly heights. Her vocal acrobatics are stunning."- NEW YORK TIMES



With Over 4 million views on Youtube, Stacy continues to garner a huge global following of fans and critics alike. Her voice continues to set a new gold standard and evoke a brand new passion amongst music enthusiasts and fans the world over.



Proceeds from the sales of Purple Rain will go to The Stacy Francis Educational Fund. Log onto http://www.officialstacyfrancis.com for more details about the foundation.



Stacy's album is scheduled for release late this summer.



Stacy is presently filming her new reality show with Freemantle Media, the hit making production team behind American Idol & America's Got Talent.