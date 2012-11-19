Stadium Finance Sponsored Hayden Paddon in the Spain Rally Held Nov 9 to Nov 11

Canterbury, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Stadium Finance sponsored New Zealand rally driver Hayden Paddon in the RallyRACC Catalunya – Rally de España held November 9 through November 11. The New Zealand-based company chose to sponsor the 25-year-old Kiwi rally star at the Spain rally in an effort to show their support and appreciation for the hometown motorsport hero.



The Spain rally was the conclusion for Paddon’s 2012 rally season. Although he was not eligible to win his second world rally championship in two years, Paddon certainly left his mark in Spain winning the SWRC category in 11 of the 13 stages that he completed.



While the first day of the rally started out on a sour note, with heavy overnight rain and slippery road conditions forcing many drivers, including Paddon, to retire early, the second day saw the world class Kiwi driver win every stage in the Super 2000 World Rally Championship (SWRC) category.



With their Skoda Fabia S2000 rally car, Paddon and his rally teammate John Kennard regularly set stage times worthy of ranking them in the top 12 or 15 overall among the WRC cars.



Stadium Finance says they are proud of what Paddon was able to accomplish in the Spain rally and the company looks forward to sponsoring him in future rallies.



In addition to sponsoring Paddon in the RallyRACC Catalunya – Rally de España, Stadium Finance is actively involved in many other rally events, including sponsoring the Canterbury Cricket HRV Cup Twenty20 Wizards.



Stadium Finance specializes in a large number of loan types for both personal and business finance. Whether an individual or company is looking for car loans, motorcycle loans, marine craft loans or loans for business vehicles or commercial vehicles, Stadium Finance can help. The company can also assist clients with leases.



With the company, customers can take advantage of 24-hour approval, competitive rates, 12 to 60 month finance terms, 12 to 45 month leasing options, flexible repayment structures and a high level of security. And because the company offers nationwide service, there is never a shortage of associates ready to help customers with any of their financial needs.



The company offers a free and easy-to-use loan calculator on their site, StadiumFinance.co.nz. Customers can simply enter their estimated vehicle price, cash deposit, trade-in value, money owed on trade-in, loan term, GAP insurance, warranty and LPI insurance. The online calculator will then quickly estimate what a customer’s payment will be per month.



In addition to car finance and a number of other personal loan and business loan services, Stadium Finance also offers a wide range of insurance services. Customers can obtain lifestyle protection insurance, guaranteed asset protection insurance and mechanical breakdown insurance.



For more information about Stadium Finance or the company’s many available finance and insurance options, visit http://www.stadiumfinance.co.nz



About Stadium Finance

Stadium Finance is a leading provider of personal and business finance. The Stadium Finance team brings experience and service in the finance sector, which is second to none. The company has established a strong network of lenders ensuring they are ideally placed to negotiate on each customer’s behalf – delivering sharp rates, easy repayments and loan terms that work with their budgeting or business needs.