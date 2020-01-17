Stadium Lighting Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments : Key Players Like Hubbell Incorporated, Panasonic, Ge, and More

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- The global stadium lighting market is expected to reach USD 703.2 million by 2025 from USD 391.7 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% in the forecast period to 2026.



The renowned players in Global Stadium Lighting Market OSRAM GmbH , Wipro Consumer Lighting , EVEREADY , Moser Baer Solar Limited, Surya, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Musco Sports Lighting, LLC., Eaton., Cree, Inc., Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Hubbell., LG Electronics., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Panasonic, KCL Engineering, Ramus Illumination Pty Ltd., Valmont Industries, Inc., Sportsbeams Lighting, Inc., Techline Sports Lighting, Jasstech, Qualite Sports Lighting, LLC, Nila, Inc. and many more.



The Stadium Lighting are mostly LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes) which emits a flood lights ranging from 100 to 5,000 watts and 15,000 to 7,50,000 lumens. This technology is highly preferred because players react quickly to the small fast moving balls and these LEDs have the potential to withstand in thunderstorms, and different weather conditions. Its application is overseen in both indoor and outdoor section. It is used in cricket, football, hockey, rugby stadiums, high definition T.V. and ultra-slow motion technologies, parking slot and walkways areas. The increasing demands in various sports events like FIFA Football world cup, cricket world cup etc.



In 2015, Musco's LED lighting solution provides LEDs to Arsenal football club, under which they played a football match against Liverpool.



Market Drivers and Restraints:



Increasing demand in different sports events, which are played under stadium lights



Growing demand of LEDs diodes in stadium lights due to weather compatibility



Research and development took place to improve the Floodlights which is 365 degree movable



The growth is suppressed due to high risk associated with health situation



Distortion due to lack of standard process controls and difficulties in using sensor printing software



