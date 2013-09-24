Stadler Form's Jasmine Aroma Diffuser Now Comes in Two New Colors, Berry and Metal at DiscountHumidifiers.com

Monroe, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- DiscountHumdifiers.com found Stadler Form's Jasmine Aroma Diffuser to be a crowd favorite after it's recent launch in May 2013. With it's blend of function and form, enclosed in a compact and stylish design it has proved to be a perfect fit for any home! Now, with much anticipation, the two new colors, Berry and Metal are available for sale.



DiscountHumidifiers.com is proud to bring these new color options to better compliment current home colors and trends. Stadler Form wanted to deliver colors that better equip customers to match their personal home decoration style. The new Berry color can bring a pop or color to the black and white theme trending now in most bedrooms or living rooms and the metal Jasmine will give a more cool and sleek appeal to those with a modern decor approach.



Holding up it's reputation for best aroma diffuser on the market, Jasmine has won two design awards from 2013 HouseWares Awards. Jasmine won "Best in Category" and "Best of Best". The design of the diffuser was inspired by everyday shapes, giving the product the ability to add familiarity and home comfort while staying easility unobtrusive.



About DiscountHumidifiers.com

DiscountHumidifiers.com is part of a family of ecommerce HVAC companies, standing under the parent company, Housh Inc. This ensemble of companies was founded by Will Housh in 2006. Built on integrity and Christian values, DiscountHumidifiers.com strives to be the web's leader in humidification and indoor air quality products. DiscountHumidifiers offering great prices and customer service, always offering unbiased, expert advice for any problem, question or inquiry! To learn more, please visit: http://www.discounthumidifiers.com/Stadler_Form_Humidifiers_s/83.htm