Stadt Fussen - a Wonderful Location in Bavaria for a Vacation

Fussen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Fussen is a city in Bavaria that is known for being a good place for vacation trips, sports, education and wellness. This city provides an enjoyable Bavarian tranquility to the 15,000 inhabitants from the Lech. The city is an ideal location for the tourists most especially for those couples who are looking for the best, calming and romantic place - Stadt Fussen



Fussen is a place where tourists will find the best places to visit like lakes and hill regions including sublime palaces. The couples will also have more options to choose from when it comes to hotels. Most of the hotels in this particular city are located in the center of Bavaria.



Fussen is also known for its beautiful tourist attractions such as the High Castle that shows a century old majestic facade. This place houses the branch porch of Bavarian State Series of Paintings that focus on the late Renaissance and Gothic artworks. Another tourist attraction of this city is the Neuschwanstein Castle. There are quaint restaurants, art galleries and factories that the tourists will find over the lively old town. Another tourist attraction that the visitors can find is the lakes of the Royal Angle.



The climbers and swimmers could choose from the different courses and activities that they can do even without having the presence of a tour guide. The landscape located in this city is wide and it invites everyone to wander and find the peace and soothing feeling they want to experience. The Kneipp tours and countless trails provide the best offerings for all tourists. Fussen is located right at the Alps where the tourists can find and visit the 3-various altitude area, which is the best location for biking and hiking. There are also good museums located in this city like the National Gallery of High Castle.



The tourists will find the delightful and tempting Bavarian cuisine at a quaint restaurant located within the city. When it comes to hotel accommodations, the visitors of Fussen may spend their nights at the classy hotel located at the City Center Nature. There are also affordable hotel deals available particularly at the center of the city. These deals will be perfect for all tourists, most especially for group vacationers. Fussen can provide everything that the tourists may want to have in order to experience an enjoyable and memorable tour to Germany.



Owner name: Füssen Tourismus

Address: Kaiser Maximilian Platz 1

City: Füssen

State: Bavaria (Germany)

Zip code: 87629

Phone: +49 (0) 8362 / 93 85-0

Fax: +49 (0) 8362 / 93 85-20

Email: social@stadtfuessen.com

http://www.stadtfuessen.com/