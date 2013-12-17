Staff Morale Soars at Liverpool John Lennon Observes Travelup Facebook Friends

Reading, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Despite a recession that has resulted in the loss of hundreds, the morale at John Lennon Airport in Liverpool has remained buoyant, and there is a real sense of pride amongst the staff who work there. Since the middle of the recession in 2010, the air travel industry was one of the hardest hit and many people were made redundant as a result of the lack of customers. Many people have found it far cheaper to stay in the UK during the holiday period, taking caravan trips instead of holidays abroad. This naturally has had a knock on effect on airports and their staff up and down the country. Liverpool John Lennon, one of the airports that Travelup Flights can fly from, has shown that despite the recent reduction in customers, it is possible to remain positive.



HR Director, Carol Dutton started at Liverpool 13 years ago, when there were 600 people employed at the airport. Today the figure is only 234, but John Lennon is still one of the busiest airports in the country. Dutton has said that throughout her time at the airport, she has had to go from massive recruitment drives to redundancy programmes and the turmoil has provided a challenge to maintain staff morale. Many of the passengers that passed through Liverpool were headed on long weekends abroad and when the recession hit, these were the first to be cut back on by the public. There has however, been a resurgence as more people become confident with the economy and travellers have started taking long weekends away again.



Dutton says that the fact that John Lennon Airport was also recently bought out by Canadian company, Vantage had a significant impact on the morale as fewer staff felt engaged with their new owners. Despite these disadvantages however, Dutton has managed to turn the morale around and working at John Lennon Airport is a positive experience. The latest score to come back from an engagement survey was 75%, 25% more than the start of the recession. This high score is testament to the work that the HR department at the airport have managed to achieve. Motivated members of staff will have a positive effect on the customers of Travelup Flights travelling from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.



About Travelup

The highly trained staff at Travelup ATOL protected will organise whole holidays for their customers, planning everything from flights, accommodation, car hire and visa arrangements. Operating for ten years has enabled the company to develop relationships with many prominent airlines and travel companies to work together and deliver the best holidays for their customers.



Travelup Contact | Media:

Name: Willie O’Neil

Email Address: willie@travelup.co.uk

Company Location: Reading

Website Address: www.travelup.co.uk