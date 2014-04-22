Staffing by Choice Opens Orlando Office as First Step of Expansion

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Staffing By Choice, a staffing firm specializing in recruiting of accounting, finance, IT, sales and administrative professionals, today announced the recent opening of a new office in Orlando – extending their regional presence to South and Central Florida. The new office is located at 37 N. Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando and is part of Co-Lab, a collaborative of over 30 growing startup companies in private offices and also sharing collaborative co-working space.



The new Orlando Staffing By Choice office will offer permanent and temporary staffing services to the Central Florida region, serving Orlando, Tampa and surrounding areas to meet the growing demand for highly talented professionals in businesses operating in the region.



“Central Florida is attracting companies that are looking for good value, a well-qualified work force and a great climate, both for business and for enjoying the outdoors,” said Matthew Marsh, AVP with Staffing By Choice and manager of the Orlando office. “It is our commitment to provide a regional human capital resource for businesses to come to as a supplement for their HR Departments, or for businesses that simply do not have recruitment staff. Our team is constantly identifying both active and passive talent in the local markets so that employers don’t have to waste time and resources and can focus on their bottom line.”



The opening of the Orlando office is the first of planned national expansion for Staffing By Choice after successful growth of their South Florida operations.



Interested candidates looking for accounting, finance, sales, admin and other business professionals can visit their website at www.staffingbychoice.com or call the offices directly at 800-779-0053. Resume’s may also be submitted to the Orlando offices at service@staffingbychoice.com.



About Staffing By Choice

Staffing By Choice is a CPA By Choice company. CPA By Choice is a leading boutique recruiting and consulting firm based in Miami Lakes, FL and focused on Accounting, Finance and Investment Banking. CPA By Choice was founded in 2002 by Peter Yu CPA, a former auditor with a global CPA firm, after he saw the need for specialized accounting and finance recruitment. The company works with middle market through Fortune 500 companies to identify and secure talent in the top 20% of their field. Combined with the general professional staffing solutions of Staffing By Choice, the companies now have the ability to handle any business recruiting requirements from temporary to permanent as well as consulting on both a contingency and retained basis.



Media Contact:

Matthew Marsh, AVP

mmarsh@cpabychoice.com