Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Staffing Market in the US 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Staffing market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 4.01 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce staffing cost. The Staffing market in the US has also been witnessing the demand for permanent staffing in the IT sector. However, compensation issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Staffing Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Staffing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Allegis Group, Adecco SA, Manpower Group, and Randstad Holding NV.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Act-1 Group, AMN Healthcare Services, Automatic Data Processing, CDI Corporation, CHG Healthcare Services, Corporate Resource Services, Cross Country Healthcare, EmployBridge, Express Employment Professionals, Insight Global, Insperity, Jackson Healthcare, Kelly Services, Kforce, Oasis Outsourcing, On Assignment, Recruit, Robert Half International, The Select Family of Staffing Companies, TrueBlue, and Volt Information Sciences.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Allegis Group, Adecco SA, Manpower Group, Randstad Holding NV., Act-1 Group, AMN Healthcare Services, Automatic Data Processing, CDI Corporation, CHG Healthcare Services, Corporate Resource Services, Cross Country Healthcare, EmployBridge, Express Employment Professionals, Insight Global, Insperity, Jackson Healthcare, Kelly Services, Kforce, Oasis Outsourcing, On Assignment, Recruit, Robert Half International, The Select Family of Staffing Companies, TrueBlue, and Volt Information Sciences.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144641/staffing-market-in-the-us-2012-2016.html



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