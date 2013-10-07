Staffing Service in Saudi Arabia - Why Now Is the Right Time

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- With staffing services by Jobskey, a professional buys into a business that has been operating with a proven methodology and infrastructure which are passed on as part of the Recruitment Consultancy system. This gives the Jobskey Recruitment Consultancy a competitive advantage while operating an independent business backed by a powerful system.



Jobskey opens its doors to staffing entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia for a very low initial investment as compared to other Recruitment Consultancy opportunities. The Jobskey Recruitment Consultancy can be operated from home or personal office, and does not require brick and mortar office space. With brand recognition, support, corporate advertising, house accounts, and proven methodology, staffing entrepreneurs can retain more earnings for the same amount of effort.



The Jobskey Recruitment Consultancy offering enables individuals to provide professional services, staffing services and recruitment Consultancy services in Saudi Arabia and India.

Jobskey Resourcing is a brand recognized as a market leader within its core industry sectors, which include IT, Telecom, Accountancy, Healthcare and Commercial recruitment, as well as in the emerging e-commerce / WAP markets, Technical Communication/Telecoms Recruitment and IT/Financial Sales recruitment.



To get a free brochure, a copy of the Recruitment Consultancy Disclosure Document, and detailed information on Jobskey Recruitment Consultancy, please contact Contracts at Jobskey.com, or call Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Office at + 966 2 287 4999 and ask to speak with the Jobskey Recruitment Consultancy Specialist.



About Jobskey

We’re search consultants based in Saudi Arabia with an international reputation, specialize in executive recruitment, headhunting and confidential searches. We provide first class executive level candidates to some of the world's most innovative and progressive organizations ever since.



We pride ourselves on developing long-term relationships with our candidates and clients, and gaining a full understanding of their needs. Our team of professionals has extensive experience in pairing candidates with clients for senior level positions.



Jobskey provides a comprehensive service to enrich and empower employers, job seekers, recruitment agencies, and communities. Jobskey empowers job seekers to manage profiles, search for jobs, access benefits and discounts, and select a recruiter for personal career path guidance.



For more information, visit http://www.jobskey.com/

Contact:

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Office

P.O. Box 3921 Jeddah 21481

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Telephone: + 966 2 287 4999

Fax: + 966 2 287 1857

Mobile: + 966 560060727

Email: info@jobskey.com

Web: http://www.jobskey.com