Stafford Offering an MSc in Security and Risk Management in the Middle East and Levant

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- People aspiring to work at a senior level in the field of security in the Middle East and Levant can get enrolled for an MSc in Security and Risk Management programme offered through Stafford, a resource centre of reputable UK institutions. The organisation provides the course in collaboration with University of Leicester, one of the leading universities in the UK. Students are supported through Blackboard, the university’s virtual learning portal.



The programme is designed to introduce the student to the various aspects of crime, risk and managing security. Enterprises now prefer specialists for protecting people, assets and information from crime, accidents and protesters, and aspirants with a formal degree in security management are well placed to build a career in these fields. The programme trains people for the changing job requirements enabling them to perform with enhanced professionalism.



MSc in Security and Risk Management is a two-year course with six modules and dissertation. The course modules include Managing Security in the Workplace; Managing Risk and Security; Crime and Crime Prevention; Law, Procedures and Security Management; Leadership and Management; Research Methods in the Study of Security and Risk Management; and Dissertation. Pursuing the programme enables the student to gain the skills required to carve out a rewarding career.



Each module lasts 12 weeks, while there are approximately five months to complete the dissertation. As for the eligibility requirements, anyone with a first or second class honours degree or an equivalent professional qualification can apply. People lacking an undergraduate degree but are capable of demonstrating significant work experience may also get enrolled. The fee of the programme is GBP 10,165.



The course curriculum would help the pursuant gain both analytical and critical skills, that would give them the confidence and ability to operate at a more strategic level. The subject modules are closely aligned with the responsibilities at work, which makes the course a value-added proposition for the pursuant. Find here more information about distance learning programmes in the region.



About Stafford

Stafford was established in 1993 in the UAE with the objective of bringing global quality education to the Middle East. Programmes they offer suit the professionals who desire to take their careers to the next level. They are equipped with the skills required to mark their presence in the workplace and progress. Candidates looking for online mba programs can visit here.



Contact Information



Email: info@staffordglobal.org