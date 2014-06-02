Stafford Offers the MSc Criminology and Criminal Justice Course

Dubai, AE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Stafford is offering the MSc Criminology and Criminal Justice course for the professionals who are hopeful of making a rewarding career in the field. In collaboration with the world-renowned University of Leicester from the UK, they are offering the distance programme supported by the online portal Blackboard. The two-year programme is comprised of six modules and a dissertation.



Professionals pursuing the programme get to develop an advanced understanding of crime and criminal justice. Getting a grasp on the extent, effects and explanations of crime, the students examine the process of criminal justice processes, while also getting knowledge of the role of agencies like courts, police, prisons and probation services. The programme also introduces research methodologies, which helps professionals in the pursuit of their career goals.



Three mandatory modules in the programme are Theories of Crime and Deviance, Issues in Criminal Justice and Research Methods. As for three optional modules the pursuant may select from Issues in Community Safety, Leadership and Management, Crime and Penal Policy, Policing Diversity, Policing and Crime Prevention, and Police Leadership in the 21st Century. All the six modules need to be completed along with the dissertation to get the degree.



Modules of MSc Criminology and Criminal Justice last for around 12 weeks. It is designed for nine weeks of study and three weeks of writing the assignment. The duration students get to complete the dissertation is approximately five months. Students who are unable to complete the course can take heart from the fact that the people who complete one year with three modules can exit the programme with a Postgraduate Certificate, while those who do 1.5 years with six modules may receive a Postgraduate Diploma if they opt out.



For candidates having law, politics, sociology, psychology or history background, MSc Criminology and Criminal Justice is the right programme. As for eligibility, people with a first or second class honours degree or an equivalent professional qualification may apply. Moreover, those who are able to demonstrate adequate work experience and knowledge can get enrolled even when they do not possess an undergraduate degree. Here is some more information about the criminology degree in Middle East.



About Stafford

Stafford is a resource centre for top UK universities providing an array of distance courses in several fields. When it comes to online management training courses, they simply stand out. Doctorates, masters, bachelors, diplomas and certificates, they offer it all. They work in collaboration with several UK universities of worldwide repute.



Contact Information



Email: info@staffordglobal.org