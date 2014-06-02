Stafford Offers the Northampton Business School MBA Plus in the Middle East

Dubai, AE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Stafford is offering MBA Plus, a globally acknowledged qualification in the Middle East, in collaboration with Northampton Business School (NBS). A resource centre for several prominent UK universities in the region, they provide a distance programme that represents value for money combining management learning with additional recognition, qualification and activities.



Prepared by experts, the curriculum includes Critical Issues in Business, Competitive Strategy and Innovation, Strategic Marketing, Managing Organisational Behaviour, Leadership in a Changing World, Financial Decision Making, Managing Operations and Supply Chain and finally the Business Research Project. The fee of the programme is US$18,990.



Duration of the programme can be extended up to a maximum of five years from 18 months. The students are accessed through practical work, essays, reports and case studies. The Business Research Report is a 15000 word independent research project, which the students need to submit after completing the modules.



Students who decide to exit the programme may obtain a PG Certificate on completion of 60 credits or a PG Diploma on completion of 120 credits. Candidates are expected to possess a first or second class honours degree along with a minimum of two years relevant management experience. Students who are able to produce the evidence of a minimum of five years’ experience of management can be admitted without formal degree qualifications.



Optional value elements such as NBS MBA Plus Annual Conference, NBS MBA Business Showcase, NBS MBA European Business Event, E-materials to support study, Chartered Management Institute Membership, Chartered Institute of Marketing Introductory Certificate and Prince 2 Foundation and Practitioner Award add to the quality of the programme. Learn more here about this distance learning MBA.



About Stafford

Stafford, which was established in 1993, is engaged in offering a line of online business education programmes that enable executives to gain the skills they may require to tackle real world challenges as a business manager. Find here more information about online MBA programs offered by them.



Contact Information



Email: info@staffordglobal.org