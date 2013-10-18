Stage 3 Diet & Natural Treatment Plan for Reversing Kidney Disease: Now Available

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Healthy Kidney Publishing founder Robert Galarowicz now shows the world a natural diet treatment plan to help reverse stage 3 kidney disease naturally and with no side effects. Robert is a Naturopath, clinical nutritionist, and chronic kidney disease sufferer.



If anyone is dealing with stage 3kidney disease there is hope to avoiding kidney failure, dialysis and the symptoms associated with it. Robert has released a new eBook program called, “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”.



There are natural ways including diet to reverse the symptoms and improve kidney function, and Robert now explains it in his 4 guides. According to medical professionals and medical doctors, they have seen these first hand positive effects of this approach.



By consuming a proper healthy kidney disease diet one can not only reduce the symptoms but can also reverse the disease process. “The natural diet plan increases kidney function by taking the stressors off the kidneys.



Robert says, “Think of a kidney like a car engine. If one drives the car 100,000 miles every year, it will only last a short amount of time. If one drive 10,000 miles every year the car will last much longer. The same concept applies to the kidney. If one eats kidney toxic food the kidney won’t last because it has to be constantly working at a stressful pace. The hard work the kidney has to do to will make it lose function at a faster pace”



His diet treatment plan for kidney disease, Robert reveals two types of diets that can improve and stop kidney function. One should start consuming a lower protein diet, when diagnosed with stage 3 or stage 4 kidney disease. This seems simple enough but without the proper guidance one can cause more damage to their kidneys. This leading to stage 4 and stage 5 kidney disease or kidney failure. If one avoids or consume the wrong foods they can damage their kidneys health even further. Proper guidance from a proven system that is backed by science and found in nature.



High-protein diets contain a higher concentration of waste and toxin materials that the kidney has to filter out. With a proper stage 3 kidney disease diet it will speed up the healing process. Certain natural foods will need to be included but that are easy to digest and produce less toxins. That is less work the kidney has to do to filter out toxins.



With a natural stage 3 and stage 4 kidney disease diet there are certain grains and natural fruits and vegetables to consume. These natural foods release small amounts of antioxidants during the digestion process and contain anti-oxidants that reverse damage to combat the disease. The stage 3 diet also decreases symptoms and helps maintain the proper kidney functioning.



Here are a few simple things one can begin to stop, and even reverse kidney disease in stage 3 or 4. It’s important that the person should remain away from tobacco and alcohol consumption. “Tobacco and alcohol may reverse the healing process. Do not use tobacco or alcohol consumption while undergoing a natural diet treatment for helping the kidneys,”



Anyone who wants to learn more by watching a FREE video called over. “Over 7 Ways To Improved Kidney Heealth”, can visit the website http://www.healkidnedisease.com



About Healthy Kidney Publishing

Healthy Kidney Publishing is the leading provider of natural healing techniques for kidney disease. They use scientific discoveries that are the most effective solutions for kidney problems. Now, anyone with kidney disease has options.



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