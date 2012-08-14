Stage Stars Records Announces First Ever Belt-Off Singing Contest

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Stage Stars Records renowned for its distinctive arrangements of smash Broadway musical accompaniment tracks is pleased to announce the launch of its musical extravaganza “Belt Off” contest. Aspiring performers, soloists and contestants throughout the continental United States are encouraged to submit videos singing to Stage Star tracks for a chance to win a trip to NYC to be featured on an upcoming 2013 Stage Stars album.



The Belt-Off contest offers an amazing selection of 45 of the very best songs from Broadway such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”, “Climb Ev'ry Mountain”, “If I Can’t Love Her” and “Music of the Night” to love and enjoy. On September 30, 2012, the top ten videos with the most entries will be named finalists. Up to five wild card entries will also be named finalists by the judges. One Grand Prize winner and runner-ups will be chosen by the judges and announced October 15th 2012. The Grand Prize Belt-Off winner will enjoy a memorable 2 night stay courtesy of the iconic Milford Plaza Hotel located in the heart of the Theater District. Plus, he or she will also get a year’s subscription to StageDoorAccess where performers get down to business.



The unique performer’s portal features Daily Auditions, voice exercises, casting profiles and more designed to help aspiring artists. Other runner up finalists will receive Stage Stars CD’s.



Interested contestants can get on the inside track by visiting http://www.facebook.com/stage-stars



About Stage Stars Records

Founded in 1997 by Stephen M. Pearl, Stage Stars Records is a leading producer of Broadway accompaniment albums located in New York City. Known for their finely crafted musical arrangements of Broadway sensations, every track is produced by some of the industry's top artists and engineered to meet the demanding needs of both professional artists and vocal students at every stage of their career. Stage Stars catalog of smash Broadway hits is one of the most extensive in the industry and is available online at http://www.stage-stars.com and on iTunes.



About Co-Sponsor Milford Plaza Hotel

The Milford Plaza Hotel is located in NYC’s Theater District just one block from Times Square and many Big Apple attractions; such as Rockefeller Center, Radio City Music Hall, and the Empire State Building. The hotel features a perfect mix of newly renovated modern guest rooms, business center, fitness gym, and theatre ticket services. It is a perfect choice for leisure and business travelers with plenty of shops, dining and entertainment within walking distance



About Co-Sponsors StageDoorAccess

StageDoorAccess.com's mission is to provide performers with innovative tools that support career development. Their unique portal features Daily Auditions, voice exercises, casting profiles and more to help aspiring performers get down to business.