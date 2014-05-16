Stages of My Life: Opening Act - Compelling Autobiography Gives Insight Into Military Life, Overcoming Adversity and the Bold Role of Choice

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Coming of age isn’t tough for anyone, especially for those who are not afforded the best start in life. Author Jack Miles is one of those individuals – nurtured in 1970s Virginia and surrounded with opportunities to pursue a life of trouble, or a life of integrity.



In ‘Stages of My Life: Opening Act’, Miles’ life is exposed with raw and candid detail; depicting his initial upbringing, struggles to keep on the right path and his chosen Military career that presented its own set of challenges.



Synopsis:



This story is about choices we make in life. With each choice that was made learning from the outcome of the success and failures while growing up in an unpredictable world.



Going through each "stage" from growing up, going to school, getting in and staying out of trouble. From learning how to be a responsible person while sometimes during irresponsible things.



The love that was created to dream and the love that was lost to move on to the next.



This story is an opening act to how I started on that journey going through things that now I have the opportunity to express, share, and maybe give someone who is just starting an example on what to do to make it in this life.



“I grew up wanting more than my current life and local area could offer me,” says Miles. “I was constantly surrounded by temptation and, to be honest, it was hard work to keep out of trouble. That’s why I opted to join the Military.”



Continuing, “My book tells of this decision and the life that ensued. It was extremely challenging to develop relationships while serving the country. I encountered happiness and love, but also an abundance of pain and trouble. Each required action, and the entire story is told, no holds barred!”



By committing his life to paper, Miles hopes to preserve his legacy for future generations.



“I want those who come after me to see the decisions I made as a child, teenager and adult. I want them to also recognize how I had to factor the feelings of others into each decision and also let their lives dictate the direction of my own. It’s a great example of the give-and-take that is living,” he adds.



To date, the novel has garnered rave reviews. For example, Linda S Thorpe comments, “It was different from most books that I have read but it also gave me insight into life of a soldier. The trials and joys of military life intermingled with life outside of the military. The decisions you make due to stress and miscommunications of individuals involved.”



‘Stages of My Life: Opening Act’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1qCKud7.



About the Author:

The author lives in Virginia.