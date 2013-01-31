Stainless Steel Bracelets Honoring U.S. Military Kick-Starts New Battle to Improve Lives for Country's Veterans.

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Made from beautiful stainless steel and reminiscent of the P.O.W-M.I.A. bracelets that millions donned in the 1970s, the debut product from Forever Grateful is set to bring the bracelet back into fashion. However, unlike those sold over forty years ago, each bracelet will provide vital funds to two veteran-centric 501 (c.) 3 public charities.



Honoring all branches of the U.S. military, each bracelet adorns an American flag and is supplied in a black velvet-like jewelry bag. However, more importantly, the $21 price tag also doubles as a donation to both Senior Veterans, Inc. and Freedom Service Dogs of America.



Just the first in a planned line of products, the Forever Grateful brand intends to express the country’s gratitude to its veterans through the sale of unique gifts and apparel with each sale considered a charitable donation.



David F. Bolser, CEO of Senior Veterans, Inc. explains the joint fundraising partnership between these two 501 (c) 3 public charities.



"This is wonderful opportunity for two charities devoted to helping our nation's veterans to actively raise much-needed funds to support our causes. Together, we can raise awareness as well as collaborate on a series of fund-raising opportunities, all the while offering merchandise that anyone would be proud to wear or to give as a gift,” he says.



Continuing, “Additionally, we will be conducting a series of national ‘Forever Grateful Benefit Fun-Raisers’ beginning in late March. These ‘Fun-Raisers’ will be hosted by Harley Davidson Dealerships throughout the U.S. and supported largely by the H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) Chapters associated with these dealerships. I cannot begin to tell you how incredible our reception has been from the national dealerships and the H.O.G. members themselves.”



With over twenty one million veterans and 1.5 million active duty members in the United States, public funds often struggle to cope with the expanding needs of service members. Therefore, by launching the Forever Grateful brand, it is hoped that the public-at-large will consider assisting the military population through the purchase of items they are proud to own.



“Everything the brand will sell is manufactured by either a veteran-owned or veteran- affiliated business. This makes it a truly dedicated operation with much investment from the military community itself. We now want people to put their hands into their pockets, buy bracelets for themselves and their friends, while regularly checking the site for new and exciting products,” Bolser adds.



About Senior Veterans, Inc.

Senior Veterans, Inc. assists economically disadvantaged war-time veterans and widows with a VA benefit that will dramatically defray their cost of long-term care. All of their services are provided free to any veteran or widow throughout the U.S.



About Freedom Service Dogs of America

Freedom Service Dogs exists to provide freedom for people with disabilities and to enhance their lives and give them independence. Many of these clients are veterans who have served their country and now are suffering from PTSD and Traumatic Brain Injuries. Most importantly, Freedom Service Dogs is one of the very few service dog training facilities in the U.S. that rescues dogs from shelters and provides them to their clients with lifetime support at absolutely no cost.



All services provided by Freedom Service Dogs of America and Senior Veterans, Inc. are free of charge.