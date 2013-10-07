Bundall, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Hose Suppliers Australia introduces an all-inclusive range of hose fitting and supplies for all industries. They have a range of plumbing fitting for plumbing applications, specialized in meeting the requirements of various types of pipes, materials and applications. Their range of air fittings offers the best fitting style and material for any sort of residential application, ensuring a leak-free connection.



When it comes to ensuring leak proof systems, it requires the right kind of fitting, made of the right material and last but not the least, it should be installed properly. Hose Suppliers Australia has the largest range of fittings to connect straight sections of pipes or change the direction of pipes. Their plumbing fittings offer adequate strength and corrosion resistance capability to safely handle the high pressure characteristic of hydraulic systems.



Their plumbing fitting range has fitting made up of materials like steel, brass having higher resistance to corrosion. Their long-lasting strength and durability, make them the most suitable fitting option for hydraulic systems. With plumbing fitting options in so many sizes and for such a diverse fitting requirement, one can have a fitting for any sort of plumbing job.



Stainless steel fittings have the strength and durability of steel while also providing excellent corrosion resistance, making it the most suitable fitting material for plumbing applications where the surrounding environment is corrosive. Their brass fitting offers moderate strength, toughness, and corrosion resistance capability with great ductility.



About hosesuppliers.com.au

Hose Suppliers Australia provides specialist servicing to the industrial, hose fittings, vee belt and marine markets. They stock a complete range of products for all industrial and marine applications and maintain an extensive reseller network. With two major service centers in Brisbane and on the Gold Coast, Hose Suppliers Australia provides technical support second to none. Their product specialists have over 100 years of combined industrial experience.



To know more about them, please visit http://hosesuppliers.com.au