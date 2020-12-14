New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



The global Stainless Steel Forging market is forecast to reach USD 15.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is seeing an expanded interest from the aviation and industrial industry, due to its critical characteristics of stainless steel to withstand physical, chemical, and electrical wear-tear with the ability of high recyclability.



The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Stainless Steel Forging market.



Key Manufacturers of the Stainless Steel Forging Market Studied in the Report are:



Harihar Alloys, Ellwood Group Inc., Scot Forge, Sintex A/S, Bourdon Forge Company, Forge Products Corporation, ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd., Canada Forgings Inc., and Precision Castparts Corporation, among others.



Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global Stainless Steel Forging market based on types and applications.



Stainless Steel Forging Market Segmentation based on Product Types:



Castings



Hot/Cold Forged Parts



Sintered Parts



Stainless Steel Forging Market Segmentation based on Applications:



Automotive



Aerospace



Oil & Gas



Building & Construction



Agriculture



Others



Regional Analysis of the Stainless Steel Forging Market Includes:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered in the Report:



· What will be the estimated growth rate of the Stainless Steel Forging market in 2027?



· Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?



· What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Stainless Steel Forging market throughout the forecast period?



· What are the current and future market trends of the Stainless Steel Forging market?



· Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?



· What are the key products and applications offered by the Stainless Steel Forging market?



· Which segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth throughout the projected timeline?



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions.



The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments.



