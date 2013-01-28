Stainless Steel Guide Rods Offers Reliability and Durability for Handguns

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- When you rely on your firearm you have to make sure that it will function when needed. Stainless Steel Guide Rods Inc. has come to the rescue of those handgun models who are produced with plastic guide rods, which are prone to wear and tear which can eventually lead to failure of your handgun. Most models new and old, still come with a plastic guide rod.



You may be asking yourself why do I need a stainless steel guide rod in my gun, if it did not come that way to begin with? Well, most gun owners will agree that having the top quality parts in your firearm is crucial to it functioning correctly every time you use it. Stainless Steel Guide Rods Inc. provides a superior durable part that will never chip, or break thus making it the perfect upgrade to your firearm.



Their stainless steel guide rods are made out of 304 CNC machined stainless steel and are measured to spec to ensure quality fitment and finish. They are properly polished and packaged to ensure proper delivery when buying from them. They have most if not all popular models of handguns produced including Sig Sauer, Glock, Beretta and many more with new releases every day.



To install, you simply just would take down your firearm to factory specification, and take your old plastic guide rod out, and insert the new stainless steel one in place of it. Very simple but very effective upgrade for any handgun with a plastic guide rod.



About Stainless Steel Guide Rods Inc.

Stainless Steel Guide Rods Inc. is an American company on US soil. Expect quality and durability with their stainless steel recoil guide rods. Guide rods are made out of 304 CNC machined stainless steel for many handgun models such as Sig Sauer, Glock, Beretta and more.



