StainPro Carpet Cleaning Now Offering Top Class Carpet Cleaning Service in Brisbane North

Brisbane, QLD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- StainPro Carpet Cleaning, a Brisbane based family business offering top rated carpet cleaning service has recently included Brisbane North within their service area. Since last ten years, the company has emerged as the most preferred cleaning service provider throughout the Brisbane Southside and Brisbane Suburbs. The wide range of service offered by StainPro Carpet Cleaning includes dry cleaning, steam cleaning, stain removal, and commercial cleaning. Premium quality cleaning service for upholstery, mattresses, rugs, and tile and grout are also available here. All the 48 Northern suburbs of Brisbane can now benefit from the high degree of professionalism and quality service offered by StainPro Carpet Cleaning.



South East Queensland's favorite carpet cleaners StainPro Carpet Cleaning continues to make steady progress in this region with their state of the art cleaning service. This highly proficient cleaning service provider has recently announced the expansion of their service area by including the entire Brisbane Northside. StainPro specializes in all types professional cleaning services for carpet including stain removal, steam cleaning, commercial cleaning, and dry cleaning for the most attractive price in the market. Other essential domestic cleaning services offered by StainPro includes rug cleaning, mattress cleaning, upholstery cleaning, and Tile & Grout cleaning. All these highly sought after cleaning services from them are now available throughout the 48 suburbs of Northern Brisbane.



Carpets are considered to be the most popular flooring option because of the coziness, style, and comfort that they offer. However, proper carpet cleaning is not always possible just by vacuuming. This is why a professional carpet cleaner of repute is required by most households and commercial establishments. Moreover, recent research discloses the fact that more than 200,000 bacterial species can be found per square inch of a standard carpet used in households. Therefore, an efficient carpet cleaning service must not be limited within the removal of spots and stains. Advanced hot water extraction method uses water heated to 2000 degree Fahrenheit and removes dirt particles efficiently. Steam carpet cleaning from StainPro involves heavy steam cleaning followed by vacuuming, deodorizing, and sanitizing. Dry cleaning service from StainPro is tailor-made for residences and offices.



In addition to cleaning of carpets, StainPro is also strongly recommended by their customers for mattress and upholstery cleaning. Each of these highly specialized jobs is carried out by StainPro with time tested cleaning procedures that cause no damage to the material. No harmful chemical or disagreeable equipment is used for their cleaning operation. "Only the most proficient and well trained cleaning professionals in this region work for us" reported Mark Sanderson manger of the company. "We believe hiring the best people gives us a competitive edge" he added.



Announcing the introduction of the company's carpet cleaning in North Brisbane , a senior official from StainPro said, "We are proud to announce that our carpet cleaning service is now available throughout the Brisbane Northside. No matter where you are in the 48 Northern suburbs of Brisbane, our service professionals are now ready to offer you the highest standard of service for your carpet cleaning needs."



About StainPro Carpet Cleaning

StainPro Carpet Cleaning is one of the most renowned carpet cleaning service providers offering top of the line service for an affordable price range. The company has recently started offering a range of other services to compliment their base offering including tile and grout cleaning and pest control. For a full list of services please visit the company website.



Contact:

StainPro Carpet Cleaning

Contact: Mark Sanderson

Level 19, 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000

Phone: 07-3040-6667

Email: info@carpetcleanerbrisbaneqld.com.au

Website: http://www.carpetcleanerbrisbaneqld.com.au/