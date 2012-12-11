Stair Climber by Magliner Ergonomically Designed to Promote Proper Posture

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The powered stair climber by Magliner includes a self-contained, 24 volt battery; the powered hand truck is designed to climb stairs quickly and safely with load capacities up to 375 lbs. It also:

- Climbs up to 35 steps per minute.

- Rate of climb and climbing activity controlled by operator hand controls, operator adjusts for the conditions and complexity of the environment

- AC or DC charging capabilities

- Ergonomically promotes proper posture and reduces awkward motions by operators

- Significantly reduces likelihood of RSI’s (repetitive strain injury) by reducing effort of moving product up and down stairs

- Provides controlled movement of product both up and down steps



The Magline difference has distinct advantages in a variety of products including…

- Two-Wheel Hand Trucks

- Convertible Trucks

- Brake Trucks

- Bottle Water Hand Trucks

- Powered Stair Climbers

- Bulk Delivery Trucks



About Magline

Magliner hand trucks still use magnesium. The company theme has always been—and always will be—value, quality, and innovation. The Magline dealer network, committed suppliers and partners, and loyal and valued customers are central to the success of the hand truck leader.



Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. D. Brian Law, Chairman and CEO, recently explained, “We believe it’s our responsibility to maintain and build on our legacy of value, quality, and innovation. We continue to develop safer and more efficient delivery products and systems.”



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209