Stair Parts Retailer Cheap Stair Parts Introduces Virtual Showroom Experience to Clients

The company’s new website allows customers to experience a virtual showroom that is the first of its kind. The virtual showroom will make it easier for patrons to find products because they can now view high-resolution photos and videos of items in every available finish.



Cheap Stair Parts also announced the addition of two new innovative product lines, Nouveau Panels and Endecor iron balusters.



Nouveau Panels are the first iron-wrought panels to be packaged pre-finished and ready for installation. Prior to Nouveau Panels, style panels were only available in raw metal and needed to be fabricated and finished at the job’s site.



Endecor’s line of Iron Balusters is equally unique: the balusters are not cut from the tops and bottoms, but instead from the middle. By cutting the middle, the builder can leave the top and bottom scrolls in place.



Cheap Stair Parts’ decision to create a virtual showroom and update product lines stemmed from the steady rise in complete staircase remodel projects. According to an article published in The Boston Business Journal on May 16, 2013, more individuals are building new homes: the amount of single-family homes built in 2013 alone increased 27 percent in the first quarter. An Investors.com article published on April 22, 2013 reported the results of a new survey, revealing that 57 percent of respondents plan to start home improvement projects within the year.



The website offers builders and remodelers detailed installation guides to assist in their projects. For instance, Cheap Stair Parts’ StairPro stair design tool allows users to drag and drop products into a staircase in order to try new patterns.



