StaJe, Newest and Hottest Talent on the Block Releases His First Ever Clothing Line "Black Genes"

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- StaJe, the rising star in the world of music is pleased to announce that he has launched his own clothing brand Black Genes. StaJe has a very unique sense and style of music. And it definitely articulates through his soulful music inspired by country and sultry sounds. Having had a successful introductory appearance in the music industry, StaJe is now a proud owner of a private label. Not many do so much in such a short time at such a young age. However, StaJe makes it look so effortless. Nevertheless, he has worked hard to chase his dreams not just as a musician but also as a fashion designer. His immense passion and love for fashion has motivated him to create his own brand.



Black Genes was formed on an excellent vision "It's not about the colors we wear or the fair makeup of our skin. It's the DNA – from the great greats". Every word stands true to what StaJe believes in. StaJe is also a co-founder of Fam Entertainment, a music label launched with his partners Andy and Hamilton. Music and Fashion are not the only things that keep him going. In his free time, StaJe is fitness enthusiast, a writer and is always in a quest for knowledge.



When asked about what he has to say to his fans and the younger lot, StaJe says "I'd like to say to all the young and older people of the world that we live once! We like to think that means forever. We like to think that we choose the outcomes! We don't! So every day is an opportunity. An opportunity to live better than yesterday. With the challenges that I faced I can honestly tell you that I am better for it. The raining days go away and the sun will shine"



Here's wishing StaJe all the very best in his future endeavors. To browse for more products visit Blackgenes.us



About Blackgenes.us

Black Genes is a clothing brand launched by StaJe, a music artist based at LA and who hails from Columbia, South Carolina. It was in 2019 that he launched his singles with Fam Entertainment and turned out to become a true music sensation. His keen interest in clothing and fashion has made him chase his dreams of launching his own private label Black Genes.



Media Contact



Website: https://www.blackgenes.us/