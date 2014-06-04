Fast Market Research recommends "Stalevo/Comtan (Parkinson's Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Parkinson's disease is a progressive condition that is characterized by bradykinesia, muscular rigidity, tremor, and postural instability. As the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinson's disease may affect individuals of any age but prevalence is increased with age and it is most common in the elderly. Dopaminergic therapies have been fairly effective in treating bradykinesia, but several unmet needs remain. Some needs will be met during the forecast period from 2012-2022, while others, such as the need for disease-modifying drugs, will remain. GlobalData expects that advancements will be made in levodopa administration and that four new molecular entities will be introduced to the market by 2022, these factors along with increased patient numbers from an aging population will drive the market during the forecast period.
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Comtan (entacapone) was developed by Orion for Parkinson's disease patients who experience end-of-dose wearing-off. The product, known as Comtan, is co-marketed with Novartis across the US, certain European markets, Brazil, and Japan. Orion has exclusive rights to the Nordic and Baltic countries, where the company is based, the UK, Ireland, and Germany, and is known as Comtess in these markets. Comtan/Comtess was first approved and launched in Europe in 1998, and launched a year later in the US. Additionally, entacapone is one of the active ingredients in Stalevo, a triple-combination pill with carbidopa, levodopa, and entacapone, co-marketed with Novartis.
Scope
- Overview of Parkinson's disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Stalevo including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Stalevo for the top eight countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Brazil.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Parkinson's disease
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Stalevo performance
- Obtain sales forecast for Stalevo from 2012-2022 in the top eight countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Brazil).
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