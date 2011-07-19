Stamford Computer Support and Totilo Team Up and Donate Computers to Senior Services of Stamford

Stamford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2011 -- Take a used (well-used) computer and what do you do with it? As a matter of fact, find yourself with multiple computers that you don't know what to do with, and you can have them taking up space forever. Netology and Totilo & Co LLC found the perfect use for them. The Senior Services of Stamford happened to be looking for second-hand computers. Since Totilo had some second-hands that were not being used, they contacted Netology who cleaned them up, prepped them for use, and delivered them onsite.



The computers were going to be put to good use. Senior Services of Stamford had been looking for second-hand computers for some time for their “Over 60 Club” computer lab that their seniors could use for completion of online forms, filling out applications, computer classes, and a myriad other things that they might want to do on the computer.



Senior Services of Stamford is a private 101-year-old independent, not-for-profit agency that takes care of providing information and financial assistance to the over-60 population of Stamford, Connecticut. The senior citizens can receive everything from helpful resources to materials at no charge and available to any Stamford resident over age 60. Financial assistance is also provided on a case-by-case emergency basis as long as a client can show that they have a real need for it.



The Over 60 Club is a drop-in center for seniors looking for something to do or to just enjoy companionship of other members. With activities ranging from line dancing, knitting and crocheting, crafts, lunch on Wednesday and Friday, exercises, computer class, special celebrations, entertainment and blood pressure screening, there's plenty that can keep their minds and bodies active.



When we spoke with Jamie D'Agostino, CEO and Sr. Engineer at Netology, he mentioned, "When Totilo & Co came to us and asked if we could refurbish the computers and why, we were more than willing to get involved with such a worthwhile cause. Each and every day can be a learning adventure; providing the means can open up whole new worlds to people of any age - even far into the golden years."



About Netology

Netology Technology Services is the Pro-active, Practical and Trusted Stamford IT Support Partner that offers service plans that are scalable to meet our client´s specific Information Technology needs. We offer Managed Services & Support Plans designed to assist existing staff or manage entire IT departments.



If you'd like to speak with one James D'Agostino or to learn more about what benefits we can offer you, you can call us at 203-975-9630.