Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The Global Stamped Metal Market Research Report 2020-2030 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.



The global stamped metal market was worth $891.05 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.69% and reach $1243.44 billion by 2023.



Top Companies in the Global Stamped Metal Market: Alcoa, Inc; Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company; Acro Stamped Metal; Kenmode Precision Stamped Metal; Clow Stamping Company and Other



Markets Covered: 1) By Process: Blanking; Embossing; Bending; Coining; Deep Drawing; Flanging; Others; 2) By Material: Steel; Aluminum; Copper; Others; 3) By Application: Automotive; Industrial Machinery; Consumer Electronics; Aerospace and Aviation; Electricals and Electronics; Telecommunications; Medical Devices; Defense; Others



The stamped metal market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the stamped metal market.



The stamped metal market covered in this report is segmented by the process into blanking, embossing, bending, coining, deep drawing, flanging, others. It is also segmented by material into steel, aluminum, copper, others and by application into automotive, industrial machinery, consumer electronics, aerospace and aviation, electrical and electronics, telecommunications, medical devices, defense, others.



Increase in demand for metal components in the aviation industry is projected to drive the stamped metal market. Aerospace manufacturers use stamped metal to meet the need of many specifications, this technique allows manufacturers to create high-quality precision components that can comply with strict requirements. For example, Wiegel Tool Works has been a trusted manufacturer of metal stamped components for over 77 years for OEM and tier manufacturers in the aerospace industry.



Automation in the stamped metal industry is a key trend driving the growth of the stamped metal market. Automation in the stamped metal industry increases production at cheaper rates by using advanced technology such as laser cutting, allows extremely high accuracy and improved output speed. The use of robotics or automated systems for repeat activities decreases the necessary manpower in the stamped metal industry as the robots can perform a number of processes, such as bending and cutting. North America is expected to grow further in the automation stamped metal industry in 2022 due to the existence of major players such as Kenmode precision stamped metal, and Wisconsin metal parts in the region..



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Stamped Metal Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



