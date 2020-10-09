Stand Banner's Promotional Display Stands, Pop Up Counters, and Backdrop Exhibition Stands Are Ideal Offers for Conferences, Trade Shows and Other Events

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Stand Banner is a production company that offers digital printing services, exhibition design services, banner stands, exhibition stands, pop up displays, counters and signs in the UK. Banner Stands are suitable for marketing and advertising, exhibitions, promotions, conferences, trade shows, and events. Thus, businesses and companies can get their pop up backdrop exhibition stands, promotional display stands and promotional counters, from Stand Banner. They are usable for both indoor and outdoor events, exhibitions, and promotions. They are also affordable for every event and exhibition needs. Stand Banner's delivery services are made available for any expo venue in the United Kingdom, as well as for hotel board rooms and museum advertisements.



Answering a query, Stand Banner's spokesperson commented, "You can get your promotional stand for a new product launch or services from Stand Banner. You can develop a lasting impression through these versatile portable promotional displays which are produced for every of your promotional, exhibition, and marketing display requirements in all venues ranging from in-store shopping promotions and retail exposure to exhibitions and trade shows. They are portable lightweight stands that provide a huge visual impression. High quality printed promotional marketing stands are ideal for durable repetitive usages".



More so, businesses seeking a contact for promotional display stands manufacturer can get in touch with Stand Banner to get their promotional banner display system kits which is suitable for marketing and advertising, as well as for product launch. Their promotional display stands are portable and weigh 15kg. They are of the highest quality and are also easy to assemble since they don't require any tools.



The spokesperson further added, "At Stand Banner, you can pick your choice from all printing possibilities and print solutions for exhibitors, marketers or advertisers. We only provide our printing services through top-quality leaflets, flyers, as well as advertisement posters. Our printers are fast and friendly so, you can always rely on them for trade exhibition graphics for your exhibition fairs, and other related events".



Stand Banner also provides promotional counters which are perfect for event demonstration sampling and marketing. Therefore, businesses can buy pop up counter from Stand Banner, which is custom-printed and produced in the business' or company's logo and branding design to promote brand marketing. It is appropriate for both outdoor and indoor use in events, trade fairs, exhibitions, conferences, etc. Stand Banner also has portable pop up counter displays with internal storage for keeping products and literature.



About Stand Banner

Contact Information:



Stand Banner

Unit 46, Addison Road Workshops,

Addison Road, Port Talbot, SA12 6HZ

Phone: 0800 246 1352

Sales Office: 5 Fareham Rd, London City, TW14 0EQ

E-mail: sales@standbanner.co.uk

Web: https://www.standbanner.co.uk/