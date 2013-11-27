Stand-Out.net Online Fashion Retailer Celebrates 8 Years

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The fashion market is not necessarily one people to consider a boom industry, given the financial dire-straits of the British economy over the past decade. However, one men's fashion outlet has managed to survive, and in- fact thrive during these difficult and turbulent economic times. Formed eight years ago by business partners Roger Martin and Dan Ringer, they have managed to establish a strong brand which has a growing customer base and loyal following. Furthermore they have done it without a physical store, and operate purely online from their Southend-On-Sea base.



The past few weeks has been as busy as most at Stand-Out, following their 8th Anniversary Sale, which saw 15% reductions across the site. Director Roger Martin is philosophical about how competitive the industry is, saying "While mens fashion is fast moving it's not as difficult as women’s fashion that changes every day. We sell branded clothing so most customers will be coming to look for styles from their favourite brands.



This interesting point also leads onto one other key factor about the business, that by stocking male items only they cut their market share in half. "We wanted to provide a wide selection of fashion brands at reasonable prices by cutting out a lot of extra costs but still provide an excellent customer service. However we also wanted to expand into women’s and children’s fashion. We soon realised this would not be as easy as first thought and there was still a lot of growth available within the male market.". As the past eight years have proven, the decision to concentrate on the male market was likely a prudent move.



The Stand-Out team have developed their website continuously over the past eight years, and they now believe that this is what has allowed them to sustain their growth. The way the orders are processed means that hours can be spent on the business, rather than on logistics, especially when it comes to the dispatch system; “We streamlined how orders are printed which speeds up the whole picking - packing - dispatch process. It meant we could grow without having to employ too many staff.”



As Stand-Out celebrate 8 years online, they continue to bring new brands into their stock, Levis & Lacoste most recently, improve their website, and work on sustained customer satisfaction. You can find Stand-Out online at http://www.stand-out.net.



Stand-Out.net

4 Featherby Way

Rochford, SS4 1LD

United Kingdom (Great Britain)

Director:Roger Martin

http://www.stand-out.net

sales@stand-out.net